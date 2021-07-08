Logo
Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Explains Why Suicide is a Disease and How to Predict it in Newly Released Video

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 8, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today that its Spin-Off Company, Campbell Neurosciences, released a video presentation describing its position and future directions in relation to diagnosis and prevention of suicide.

The video is available at the Campbell Neurosciences YouTube channel Suicide is a Disease: The Story of Campbell Neurosciences - YouTube

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people and is expected to have significantly increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has developed a clinically-validated diagnostic test for suicidal ideations, the Campbell Score™ and a variety of intervention methodologies using regenerative and immune modulatory approaches.

"I am thankful for Howard Leonhardt, a serial inventor and entrepreneur, whose inventions have treated over 500,000 patients in 60 countries, Dr. James Veltmeyer our Chief Medical Officer, and Timothy Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International, all of whom are featured in the video," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "I am especially grateful to our numerous scientific collaborators, who believed in my vision of a molecular basis for suicide and worked with our team in making this a reality."

"It has truly been an honor to see the rapid progress Ms. O'Connor has been achieving with her team at Campbell Neurosciences. Progress that included TSOI filing more than 15 patients and licensing 10 of them to Campbell, completing 2 clinical trials, and recruiting top notch key opinion leaders," said Timothy Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. "I truly believe that by working with the brilliant business and scientific minds she has assembled, Ms. O'Connor will accomplish her dream of one day having a world without suicide."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA36495&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-spin-off-campbell-neurosciences-explains-why-suicide-is-a-disease-and-how-to-predict-it-in-newly-released-video-301327904.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

