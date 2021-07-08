Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing of its Merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC)

Faraday Future (“FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, successfully held supplier town hall meetings to update its valued suppliers who participate in the Faraday Vendor Trust program. The recent meetings, led by Benedikt Hartmann, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at FF, gave an update to approximately 160 suppliers on June 30th and July 6th on the status of various Company topics including the FF 91 program timing. Jerry Wang, Vice President of Capital Markets, shared details of the upcoming business combination of FF and PSAC that is anticipated to close on July 21, 2021.

The FF Vendor Trust program provides enhanced collateral and repayment protections for its key suppliers in exchange for the suppliers’ commitment to support the production launch of the FF 91. At the closing of the business combination of FF and PSAC, the majority of the secured vendor trust program will convert to equity of FFIE and these critical suppliers will become stockholders of FFIE, thereby supporting its long-term success.

“The Faraday Vendor Trust is excited about Faraday Future’s recent progress towards becoming a public company,” said Jeremy Rosenthal, on behalf of the trustee of the Faraday Vendor Trust. “This milestone will allow Faraday Future to begin producing its innovative products and technologies and continue working with its world-class suppliers to create the vehicle of tomorrow.”

FF recognizes that the continued support of its suppliers, employees, and investors is critical to the Company’s mission. Over the past year, FF has achieved continued milestones with the support and partnership of its strong supplier base.

“The PAC Group has had the pleasure of supporting the FF journey from inception to present day, and we are proud to continue our support to ensure FF achieves the global success they deserve,” said Shah Firoozi, Chief Executive Officer, The Pac Group. “We have confidence in their technology, leadership, team-members and the passionate company culture which all affects how they treat suppliers and all their team members. We wish FF great success and are privileged to be a part of it.”

FF reminds PSAC stockholders of the Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination scheduled for July 20, 2021. In light of public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Fpropertysolutionsacquisition%2Fsm2021. PSAC stockholders as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 are encouraged to vote before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021.

For assistance voting your shares, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Finvestors%2Fmerge-vote%2F

Below are guidelines and instructions on the voting process for PSAC stockholders:

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the voting instruction form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021.



Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the voting instruction form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021. Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021.



Additionally, you can vote by mail:

Vote by Mail : Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed to you. Please be sure to (1) mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form, (2) fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided, and (3) mail your Voting Instruction Form to ensure receipt on or before 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021.

YOUR CONTROL NUMBER IS FOUND ON YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM. If you misplaced or did not receive your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange who can help you vote your shares.

Holders of PSAC shares who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact PSAC’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at US: 1-(800)-252-1959, International: 1-(289)-695-3075, or send an email to [email protected]. Banks and brokers may call 1-(203)-658-9400.

FF has been committed to promoting the transformation of the automotive industry through product and technological innovation, business model innovation, user ecosystem innovation and governance structure innovation. With I.A.I as the core driving force, FF has created a smart driving platform and a third Internet living space.

The FF 91 is FF’s flagship product offering, and features an industry-leading 1,050 HP, 0-60 mph sprint in less than 2.4 seconds, zero gravity rear seats with the industry's largest reclining seat angle of 60 degrees, and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, and luxurious third Internet living space. FF 91 is scheduled to be delivered within twelve months after the business combination is closed.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

ABOUT PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEO’s Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.

Property Solutions I is a $230 million SPAC formed in July 2020 and is traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PSAC”.

