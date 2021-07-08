Introducing LiveWire ONE™, the first product from the all-electric LiveWire™ brand

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) presents the evolution of LiveWire (LiveWire.com) as a standalone brand and the introduction of LiveWire ONE - the electric motorcycle built for the urban experience, with the power and range to take you beyond.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson:

"As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. We recognized the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand. Today's LiveWire ONE builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will continue to rewrite the motorcycle rulebook and we are excited about this next chapter in our legacy."

LiveWire ONE: Launching at $21,999* and available to order today at LiveWire.com, in addition to select LiveWire dealers, LiveWire ONE delivers the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul:

BIKE WITH A PULSE: Haptic heartbeat—adding a touch of humanity to electricity

DIGITALLY CONNECTED: Stream directions, monitor alerts, and track your recharge status

INSTANT ACCELERATION: Smooth power from the electric motor that can produce 100% of its rated torque instantly

FAST CHARGING: Recharge DC Fast Charge 0 to 100% in 60 minutes/0 to 80% in 45 minutes**

FAR RANGING: 146 miles of city range, capable of traveling beyond the urban grid***

CUSTOM MODES: Define how LiveWire ONE performs and personalize your experience

CONTROL: Advanced rider systems and a 6-axis IMU tracks and anticipates change

With evolved software and hardware, LiveWire ONE builds on the experience of the original LiveWire and reflects the new identity of the LiveWire brand.

LiveWire ONE will debut at IMS North California on July 18th, 2021, with demo rides and wider product experience moments.

Innovative model: LiveWire is the first OEM with a hybrid omni-channel model, combining the best of digital and physical, allowing the customer to interact with the brand on their own terms.

Retail experience: LiveWire ONE launches online at LiveWire.com and at 12 incoming LiveWire brand dealers**** in California, New York and Texas with additional locations planned for the fall.

Experience Galleries: Designed to facilitate a fully immersive brand experience, the first state-of-the-art LiveWire brand experience gallery is scheduled to open fall/winter 2021.

Online + In the App: With the focus on the digital experience, LiveWire.com takes visitors through an immersive journey from vision to product—including a new interactive bike builder, a new mobile app, and a heightened ownership experience.

LiveWire Custom™ Finance: The LiveWire Custom™ Financing Program provides ownership with options, allowing riders to experience the latest LiveWire technology, on short term leasing.

International: Launching in the USA, LiveWire ONE plans to be available in international markets from 2022. For future product news please see LiveWire.com

*Prices listed are the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Options such as color are available at additional cost. Prices for additional available models exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, added accessories and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. LiveWire reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.

**Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit and ambient/vehicle temperature.

***Range estimates are based on expected performance on a fully-charged battery and are derived from SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure data on a sample motorcycle under ideal laboratory conditions. Your actual range will vary depending on your personal riding habits, road and driving conditions, ambient weather, vehicle condition and maintenance, tire pressure, vehicle configuration (parts and accessories), and vehicle loading (cargo, rider and passenger weight).

****For the current list of LiveWire dealers, please visit LiveWire.com

About Harley-Davidson:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at harley-davidson.com

About LiveWire:

More than a motorcycle, LiveWire plans to redefine electric. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson, capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector and the heritage of the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. With an initial focus on the urban market, LiveWire will pioneer the electric motorcycle space, and beyond. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. LiveWire expects to benefit from Harley-Davidson's engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capabilities. Innovating by design and attracting industry-leading talent, LiveWire will be headquartered virtually, with initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the Company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," or "estimates," or words of similar meaning.

Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably, or favorably from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include the following, among other factors: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length and severity of the pandemic across the globe and the pace of recovery following the pandemic; (ii) the company's ability to realize expectations concerning market demand for electric motorcycles, which will depend in part on the building of necessary infrastructure; (iii) the company's ability to effectively execute a hybrid omni-channel sales model; (iv) the company's ability to effectively expand into international markets; (v) the company's ability to invest in EV technology in a manner and at a level that will enable it to develop the EV technology required to lead the transformation of motorcycling; (vi) the company's ability to leverage its engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, supply chain infrastructure, and global logistics capabilities in the EV sector; and (vii) matters noted by the company in its filings with the SEC including but not limited to those described under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021 and in Part II, Item 1A of the subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential advisors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

