Fluid Networks Selects Cyren Inbox Security to Protect MSP Customers' Inboxes

Fluid Networks Assures MSP Client Protection and Profitability with Cyren Inbox Security

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced Fluid Networks, a leading provider in high-quality IT support, strategic technology, cloud, cyber security solutions and advisory services, selected Cyren Inbox Security (CIS) and has deployed the anti-phishing solution to its customers across the company's international operations.

Headquartered in California, Fluid Networks is an elite Managed IT Services Provider (MSPs) offering expert managed IT services according to an "all-in" business model that includes all core solutions and toolsets needed to ensure that customers have access to essential IT services and cyber protections.

After experiencing a phishing attack across multiple Office 365 users resulting in a lot of time spent remediating the incidents, Fluid Networks adopted a security awareness training solution (SAT) designed to teach users to identify phishing emails to help protect against future attacks. However, the SAT solution could only address suspected phishing emails submitted by users and could not automatically detect phishing attacks across all user inboxes.

Concerned with the growing burden of managing an increasing volume of phishing incidents, Fluid Networks sought a more effective solution that provided automated phishing detection as well as automated incident response, to eliminate the time, effort and resources needed to investigate and remediate incidents. Lastly, it had to be affordable to preserve the profitability of the managed services platform.

Fluid evaluated four alternative solutions, ultimately choosing Cyren Inbox Security for several reasons:

Dedicated Incident Response (IR) Capability

Effective User Engagement

Simple to Use and Manage

Easy, Cost-Effective Deployment for MSPs

"Cyren has shifted a huge burden from our team's shoulders. Other solutions we tried either didn't have IR capabilities on par with Cyren, or didn't allow us to test them," said Damian Stalls, Virtual CIO (vCIO) Director at Fluid Networks. "I no longer deal with phishing emails. I log into the system just to see how much Cyren Inbox Security has taken off my plate and handled without my involvement or the involvement of my team."

"Cyren Inbox Security fits well with Fluid's approach to managed services," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "All of their MSP customers have the solution deployed to protect their inboxes. This allows Fluid to stay ahead of evolving phishing attacks and to more efficiently detect and respond to threats. Fluid can rest assured that all their MSP customers are fully protected."

As businesses grow and expand, and email threats like phishing continue to rise, Managed Service Providers are in search of powerful and effective anti-phishing solutions to protect their customers. Cyren Inbox Security is attractive to MSPs due to its ease of implementation, automated detection and incident response capabilities, and affordability - all important features for MSPs.

