Fluid Networks Selects Cyren Inbox Security to Protect MSP Customers' Inboxes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fluid Networks Selects Cyren Inbox Security to Protect MSP Customers' Inboxes

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fluid Networks Assures MSP Client Protection and Profitability with Cyren Inbox Security

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced Fluid Networks, a leading provider in high-quality IT support, strategic technology, cloud, cyber security solutions and advisory services, selected Cyren Inbox Security (CIS) and has deployed the anti-phishing solution to its customers across the company's international operations.

image.png

Headquartered in California, Fluid Networks is an elite Managed IT Services Provider (MSPs) offering expert managed IT services according to an "all-in" business model that includes all core solutions and toolsets needed to ensure that customers have access to essential IT services and cyber protections.

After experiencing a phishing attack across multiple Office 365 users resulting in a lot of time spent remediating the incidents, Fluid Networks adopted a security awareness training solution (SAT) designed to teach users to identify phishing emails to help protect against future attacks. However, the SAT solution could only address suspected phishing emails submitted by users and could not automatically detect phishing attacks across all user inboxes.

Concerned with the growing burden of managing an increasing volume of phishing incidents, Fluid Networks sought a more effective solution that provided automated phishing detection as well as automated incident response, to eliminate the time, effort and resources needed to investigate and remediate incidents. Lastly, it had to be affordable to preserve the profitability of the managed services platform.

Fluid evaluated four alternative solutions, ultimately choosing Cyren Inbox Security for several reasons:

  • Dedicated Incident Response (IR) Capability
  • Effective User Engagement
  • Simple to Use and Manage
  • Easy, Cost-Effective Deployment for MSPs

"Cyren has shifted a huge burden from our team's shoulders. Other solutions we tried either didn't have IR capabilities on par with Cyren, or didn't allow us to test them," said Damian Stalls, Virtual CIO (vCIO) Director at Fluid Networks. "I no longer deal with phishing emails. I log into the system just to see how much Cyren Inbox Security has taken off my plate and handled without my involvement or the involvement of my team."

"Cyren Inbox Security fits well with Fluid's approach to managed services," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "All of their MSP customers have the solution deployed to protect their inboxes. This allows Fluid to stay ahead of evolving phishing attacks and to more efficiently detect and respond to threats. Fluid can rest assured that all their MSP customers are fully protected."

As businesses grow and expand, and email threats like phishing continue to rise, Managed Service Providers are in search of powerful and effective anti-phishing solutions to protect their customers. Cyren Inbox Security is attractive to MSPs due to its ease of implementation, automated detection and incident response capabilities, and affordability - all important features for MSPs.

To download a copy of Case Study: Fluid Networks Assures MSP Client Protection and Profitability with Cyren Inbox Security, please visit:

https://cyren.com/files/downloads/resources/Cyren_CS_Fluid%20Networks_20210624.pdf

About Fluid Networks

Fluid Networks is a unique Managed IT Services and Security Provider built on decades of experience delivering custom technology solutions to Small, Medium, and Enterprise businesses. We specialize in building and managing secure, converged Voice, Video, and Data networks with the goal of helping our customers realize increased productivity and true cost savings without sacrificing security. This is done by leveraging powerful Server, LAN, Workstation, and Cyber Security management tools in concert with maintaining partnerships with leading technology companies to give you access to the products and services most relevant to your business success. Our engineers are constantly pushing the technological envelope to bring our clients the latest solutions to age-old business challenges; Let us share what we know and demonstrate how it will benefit your bottom line.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: http://blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Mike Fleck, VP Marketing
Cyren
[email protected]
+1 703-760-3320

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654434/Fluid-Networks-Selects-Cyren-Inbox-Security-to-Protect-MSP-Customers-Inboxes

img.ashx?id=654434

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment