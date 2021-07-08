Logo
ServiceNow Named a Leader in Omdia's AIOps Universe Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced that leading analyst and consulting firm Omdia named the company a leader in its Omdia Universe: Selecting an AIOps Solution, 2021–22 report. ServiceNow is recognized for being a total capability top-scorer for its ITOM+Predictive+AIOps+solution, as well as garnering a high-scoring 96 percent for its solution breadth.

Omdia notes that ServiceNow’s acquisition of Israel-based Loom Systems makes the company “a more holistic AIOps solution provider” and a key reason why ServiceNow is able to cover “all the core capabilities/categories Omdia expects in a current AIOps solution.”

Additionally, Omdia calls attention to ServiceNow’s “business focused approach to transforming how IT is managed,” and how the company leverages the combined power of its ITSM and ITOM solutions, which are all built on a single platform. Omdia states this “enables [ServiceNow] to gather and corelate all the traditional data sources needed for performance monitoring.”

“Omdia’s recognition of ServiceNow is a great honor and validates our leadership in making user experiences more seamless in this new era of work,” said Jeff Hausman, Vice President and General Manager of Operations Management at ServiceNow. “ServiceNow’s goal is to help our customers strengthen their business resilience, regardless of the maturity of their operations or the complexity of their operating environment. Our ITOM Predictive AIOps solution continues to make proactive operations a reality, ultimately accelerating business outcomes by helping to solve IT issues before users are impacted.”

This year, ServiceNow advanced its efforts to support customers on their journey to improve IT operations by unveiling its ITOM Predictive AIOps solution with the Now+Platform+Quebec+release. This allows organizations to enhance productivity with powerful native AI capabilities that help predict issues before they become problems and automate resolutions.

For more information on ServiceNow’s ITOM Predictive AIOps, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2Fproducts%2Fpredictive-aiops.html

Additional Information:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005102r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005102/en/

