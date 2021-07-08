Square Has Reached Its Inflection Point

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Square Has Reached Its Inflection Point

The stock has fully priced in future growth, so investors should be cautious

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Jul 08, 2021

Summary

  • Square's top and bottom line growth isn't connected.
  • Its issuing business and bitcoin headwinds remain a problem.
  • Valuation metrics indicate the price is overcooked.
Article's Main Image

Square Inc. (

SQ, Financial) has been a tremendously popular stock with investors under the Covid-19 tech boom. Recent earnings have come out strong once more, and the payment processing company even beat its revenue estimates by $1.71 billion. Since its earnings release, the stock has gained an additional 12%, but I believe that an inflection point has been breached and future growth prospects are already priced in.

Financial inefficiency

There's been a disconnect between revenue growth and profit margins. The company has scaled tremendously, but hasn't been running an efficient business model, as reflected by the year-over-year growth shown in its income statement:

1413193509334274048.png

Adding to the concern for investors is the fact the company's return on equity has been lagging. An ROE of 6.25% lags the industry average of 25% by a significant amount. Furthermore, the flatlining ROIC indicates the competitive advantage is diminishing.

1413193519992000512.png

Issuing business still under pressure and bitcoin headwinds

Square isn't anticipating a recovery in its corporate card business and expects the corporate level to remain under pressure for the rest of 2021, which is a potential problem. In addition, prospective portfolio sales in a sensitive macro climate might be damaging to the company.

The rise of bitcoin transactions brought much-added optimism to the company's Cash App. The market seems to be slowly but surely returning to efficiency, so I anticipate retail bitcoin transactions will retrace significantly. Many investors bought Square stock with the hope of bitcoin sending the company's Cash App into another paradigm, which could've caused the share price to correlate with the currency during a tremendous bull run earlier this year. However, increasing headwinds in the cryptocurrency space are a cause for concern.

Multiples are overcooked

As shown in the chart below, Square's multiples are high in comparison to other players in the space.

1413193529005559808.png

Source: Morningstar

The price-earnings ratio of 321.89 is extreme even for a high-growth stock. Square is also trading over 7 times an acceptable price-sales ratio and over 50 times an acceptable price-to-cash flow ratio. Both of these metrics can be used throughout a company's lifecycle and are critical valuation indicators.

Moving on to growth prospects, the company might be doing well regarding investing in and growing its business model, but a PEG ratio of 4.61 means that the current stock price outweighs anticipated growth prospects by a wide margin.

Final word

I am by no means suggesting that Square is a short seller's dream. My argument is based on the stock's price reaching an inflection point where future growth is already priced in. Investors should start worrying about future earnings and the planned company shareholder policies from here on out, as that's what will determine the stock price moving forward. In a nutshell, the price will start moving after the fact as opposed to before.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment