AbbVie on Cusp of Getting Approval for Rinvoq in Ulcerative Colitis

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AbbVie on Cusp of Getting Approval for Rinvoq in Ulcerative Colitis

Analysts think new indication could generate $2 billion in sales

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jul 08, 2021

Summary

  • Rinvoq being counted on to help offset expected drop in Humira sales.
  • JAK inhibitor and plaque psoriasis drug Skyrizi could generate $15 billion in combined revenue.
  • AbbVie shares up 10% in 2021.
Article's Main Image

AbbVie Inc.’s (

ABBV, Financial) next-generation immunology drug is closer to fulfilling its promise to help ease the pain caused by the imminent loss of patent protection for the company’s multibillion-dollar blockbuster Humira.

The Chicago-area company's drug Rinvoq is inching toward approval for what could be a $2 billion indication in ulcerative colitis. The drug, which is already approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis, tallied sales of more than $300 million in the first quarter.

Late last month, AbbVie said that Rinvoq performed much better than a placebo in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, helping them reach clinical remission after a year of treatment. The company is banking on Rinvoq and the plaque psoriasis drug Skyrizi to shore up sales after biosimilars start eating into Humira revenues when the medication loses market exclusivity. AbbVie said the duo could generate combined sales of $15 billion by 2025.

Investors need not get overly concerned about Humira’s prospects just yet. The drug still has plenty of oomph. In the first quarter, global Humira net revenue was about $4.9 billion, up 3.5%. It has held the title of the world’s top-selling drug since 2012 and if it claims the top spot again this year, it will overtake Lipitor as the world’s all-time best-selling drug. Moreover, GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, thinks that despite losing ground to biosimilars, Humira, along with the Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial) and Amgen Inc.'s (AMGN, Financial) drug Enbrel, will remain the global sales leaders for the foreseeable future.

Rinvoq is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, a class of small molecule drugs that inhibit the activity and response of enzymes known as Janus kinases, and their signaling pathways. JAK inhibitors belong to a family of drugs known as disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), which constitute the primary treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, according to RxList.

1413197224925581312.png

GlobalData expects JAK drugs to grow at a compound rate of more than 7% through 2029 and serve as the primary driver as the overall rheumatoid arthritis market flattens due to the introduction of lower-cost biosimilars.

If Rinvoq manages to earn the Food and Drug Administration's approval for use in ulcerative colitis, analysts have predicted it could end up dominating competitors like Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Gilead Sciences Inc.’s (

GILD, Financial) filgotinib.

While AbbVie is hoping to get the OK to use Rinvoq to treat other diseases, that effort has been stymied by safety issues. The FDA recently put off its decision on the company’s request to use the medication in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. The agency has also pushed back a verdict for Rinvoq in atopic dermatitis

The problem isn’t unique to Rinvoq. The FDA has delayed several decisions in the drug class as it works through safety concerns.

Year to date, the price of AbbVie shares is up about 10% to more than $116, doubling the increase in value of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (

IHE, Financial). The company is rated a buy, according to Yahoo Finance, with an average target price of $124 and a high of $144. Its dividend yields more than 4.5%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long ABBV, GILD and AMGN.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment