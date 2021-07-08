Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on July 9, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on July 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 14,375,000 units completed on May 21, 2021 (the “offering”) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on July 9, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “RAMMU”, and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “RAM” and “RAMMW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation

Aries I Acquisition Corporation was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its initial business combination search on the following industry segments: aerospace, satellites, and space exploration; quantum computing and chemistry; artificial intelligence and machine learning; cybersecurity; and blockchain and digital currencies.

Randy Brinkley, CEO of Aries, said, “Aries is well positioned at the intersection of several breakout technologies experiencing a massive growth inflection. Our knowledge of markets and technologies, our deep experience and relationships with key decision makers, and our broad execution skills offer compelling strategic differentiators beyond capital."

Mr. Brinkley formerly served as the President of Boeing Satellites, and was the Program Director at NASA responsible for the design, launch, and on-orbit assembly of the International Space Station. He was also the Mission Director for the Space Shuttle mission to rescue the Hubble telescope.

Mr. Brinkley notes, "Our commitment to maximizing the possibilities for success and creating a viable entity capable of achieving outsized growth and profitability resonates with both investors and management teams seeking a long-term partner."

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 18, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, by telephone at (800) 326-5897 or by email at [email protected]; or from Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697 or by email at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005909r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005909/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment