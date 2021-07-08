Brandes Investment Partners Letter: Fundamental, Research-Driven Investing

Dear Clients and Friends,

Since our founding in 1974, Brandes has employed a fundamental research-driven approach to investing that is rooted in the writings of Benjamin Graham. Important to what Graham espoused was the concept of a businesslike approach to investing and it likely goes without saying that businesses and industries evolve over time. Accordingly, our implementation of value investing has adapted over time to economies that have changed and business models that have evolved. Back when the world was dominated by industrial “metal benders,” the intrinsic value of a company was often closely correlated to the net assets captured on its balance sheet. However, as economies have evolved and technologies have advanced, accounting principles have not always kept up at the same pace. As the importance of intangible assets have increased over time, our valuation approaches have become more nuanced to better capture what is truly intrinsic value. In other words, our investment approach has evolved in order to ensure that it remains ‘most businesslike.’

Although valuation methodologies have progressed, some observers maintain a simplistic view of value managers and of Brandes—thinking that we are limited to buying companies trading at low Price-to-Book or Price-to-Earnings ratios in a very formulaic way. This simplistic view belies what’s really happening behind the scenes at Brandes. At our core, and as mentioned above, we are all about analyzing companies with a ‘businesslike’ mindset and determining their true intrinsic value. Accordingly, we don’t rely exclusively on screening for companies based on widely available basic financial metrics as those measures are easily captured quantitatively and their mispricings have largely been arbitraged away. We do, however, rely on thoughtful, fundamentally-driven research where we use multiple valuation techniques to triangulate around an estimate of intrinsic value. We have a diverse group of experienced analysts who work in a supportive team-based environment housed within an independently owned firm. At Brandes, it’s our people, our structure, and our decades of experience combined with a singular focus on getting to the true intrinsic value that defines what real value means to us.

Some examples of nuances involved when estimating intrinsic value include the following:

Consideration of qualitative factors related to individual businesses and their industries. We spend a great deal of time analyzing and debating issues such as network effects, switching costs, R&D (research and development) productivity, and the persistence of earnings. Reversion to the mean has long been a tenet of value investing and while it may still be alive and well in many instances, its gravitational pull may not be as dependable as it once was for many industries. By analyzing companies one at a time, we’re able to consider whether reversion is likely in each specific case. For example, when Microsoft ( MSFT , Financial) makes significant investments in R&D, we generally feel confident that they are skilled and scaled to likely earn an adequate return on that investment. In such cases, we may capitalize that R&D as an asset on the balance sheet and amortize it in the income statement to better match those investments with their potential future benefit. On the other hand, a company that is not on the leading edge, lacks adequate scale, or does not have a track record of successful innovation may not earn an adequate return on its R&D ‘investment,’ suffer from “mean repulsion,” and never catch up.

Recognition of the speed and intensity of disruption. Technological and competitive disruption has always been a part of value investing but the speed and intensity has grown over the recent past. A research driven approach can be in tune with whether the future is likely to look like the past. When disruption is anticipated, the market often reacts, and we can make a business-like assessment about whether the market has over or under reacted. As a hypothetical example, Amazon ( AMZN , Financial) may make a declaration that it will enter a new industry and this will likely have market moving effects on incumbent industry participants. However, our experienced industry analysts and investment committees will thoughtfully evaluate whether the market’s reaction was appropriate or whether an opportunity exists.

Ability to be nuanced when the market is indiscriminate. A recent example of this was at the beginning of the pandemic. The market was indiscriminate in selling economically sensitive companies and those with leveraged balance sheets. And while it’s true that there were many that did not have a strong enough financial position going into an economic downturn, a more careful analysis uncovered that some that had been sold off despite their strong – and in some cases improving - competitive positions.

Capacity to deal with cyclical businesses . Cyclical businesses often represent attractive opportunities for longer-term investors, as the market’s increasingly short-term orientation tends to extrapolate the current environment – good or bad. At Brandes, we evaluate cyclical businesses via “normalized” or mid-cycle earnings. We appreciate the best time to invest in a cyclical business may be when its P/E is optically elevated due to cyclically depressed earnings, and that it can be quite risky to invest in low P/E cyclical companies if those earnings are inflated due to a cyclical peak. The events over the past year have offered up both conditions, with traditional economically sensitive companies experiencing depressed earnings, while ‘work from home’ beneficiaries have been experiencing a surge in profitability due to the pandemic.

We contend that a simple passive approach would struggle to make the discernments described above. One could argue that a quantitative approach could build rules to deal with cyclical companies but each industry cycle can be different in length and even those can change over time as the industry consolidates, becomes more or less capital-disciplined, faces emerging technologies, and adapts to changing regulations.

At Brandes, we carefully developed and have gradually refined our research infrastructure to consistently deliver value portfolios that are built with a businesslike mindset. Our global sector analyst teams are deeply experienced and provide insights developed over multiple cycles throughout their careers.

The Recent Resurgence of Value

The value style has had a strong resurgence, the start of which can be pinpointed to the November 9, 2020 announcement by Pfizer ( PFE, Financial) and BioNTech ( BNTX, Financial) of the success of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The market then saw a potential light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic and the prospects for an eventual economic recovery. U.S. value stocks have historically led out of U.S. economic recessions. So far, the Russell 1000 Value and the MSCI ACWI ex US Value have outperformed their growth counterparts by +17% and +18% respectively since November 1, last year.2

At Brandes, we have long contended that our strategies tend to do well in value-led periods and we have seen a validation of this during the recent favorable environment for value. Between November 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, the returns for our major asset class strategies relative to their benchmarks are as follows:

International Equity +16.3% Global Equity +21.1% U.S. Value Equity +19.2% Emerging Markets Equity +12.7% International Small Cap Equity +20.0%

Sources: Brandes, MSCI, S&P. Composite performance net of management fees. Please see the accompanying composite performance pages. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Performance results were achieved in particular market conditions which may not be repeated. Moreover, the current market volatility and uncertain regulatory environment may have a negative impact on future performance.

While recent value performance has been strong, a frequent concern raised by many is whether this is another ‘head fake’ similar to those we have seen over the past decade when value had several periods of strong short-term relative performance. Although it can’t be ruled out, we believe the combination of a likely macro-economic recovery, the still wide valuation dispersion between the value and growth segments of the market, and the strong and improving fundamentals of the companies we own all bode well for value’s continued performance.

