Clover Health Expands Management Team, Appointing Prabhdeep Singh as Chief Growth Officer and Justin Joseph as Chief Strategy & Development Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health ( CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced the hiring of two key leaders: Prabhdeep Singh as Chief Growth Officer, and Justin Joseph as Chief Strategy & Development Officer.

A former executive at WeWork and Uber, Singh will lead Clover’s member growth and expansion of service areas. Most recently, as WeWork’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Marketplace, he was responsible for building and leading the company’s strategy for its digital platform and emerging products and services. Prior to this, Mr. Singh was a General Manager at Uber Eats, where he helped transform and scale it from a concept to a multi-billion dollar business. Specifically, he developed and led the Uber Eats Enterprise business and strategy focused on acquiring, growing, and managing some of the largest restaurant partners in the world, which has helped him develop deep experience in driving growth and expansion.

“Technology has deeply transformed every industry––from food and transportation to the way we work. I joined Clover because I believe their tech-driven approach will transform and improve the way people receive great healthcare by removing barriers and making access as simple as possible,” said Singh. “It's a really exciting company and I look forward to supporting the drive to improve health equity by bringing high-quality care to more people across the country.”

Justin Joseph joins Clover from Palantir, where he worked on commercial strategy, driving global business development across the healthcare, medical device, life sciences, and emerging digital health sectors. Prior to Palantir, Mr. Joseph spent fifteen years at Deloitte where he led global client engagements with leading Fortune 500 companies spanning strategy, M&A, and transformation programs. As Clover’s Chief Strategy & Development Officer, he will leverage his experience bridging healthcare and technology to drive strategic partnerships and internal transformation.

“Collaboration between the government and the private sector is an essential facet of America's ability to innovate,” said Joseph. “I'm excited to build out Clover's strategic vision of how we can bring more innovation to benefit Medicare eligible seniors.”

“Clover’s mission is to improve every life, and I’m excited to welcome two new members to the leadership team that will be crucial as we strive to make that mission a reality,” said Vivek Garipalli, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Clover. “As Clover expands into new markets, Prab and Justin’s unique experiences at hyper-growth companies will strengthen our efforts considerably.”

The two leaders join Clover on the heels of the company announcing plans to expand service coverage to 101 new counties across the country, subject to CMS approval. Individuals eligible for Medicare in these new counties can sign up for Clover’s plans during this year’s Annual Election Period (AEP) with coverage beginning on January 1, 2022.

About Clover Health
Clover Health ( CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by providing physicians with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Derrick Nueman
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04d5bb7f-114d-42cf-bdf3-5085a4dc55c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbebef84-bce0-48f9-afcc-cc0158f85879

