BGI Statement in Response to Reuters Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BGI Statement in Response to Reuters Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI is aware of reports in Reuters regarding the company's non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT test) - NIFTY (Non-Invasive Fetal TrisomY).

BGI's NIPT tests have been used around the world to identify genetic conditions in pregnancy. These tests provide doctors with the scientific basis to assist millions of pregnant women, leading to better health outcomes and, in some cases, saved lives.

The research that BGI has undertaken collaboratively with some of the world's leading academic and scientific institutions has led to major medical breakthroughs that will benefit the world for many decades to come.

As a leader in life science and gene technology, BGI is committed to improving health outcomes worldwide. That is and always has been the company's mission. Assertions that BGI is motivated by anything other than the advancement of health outcomes are both deeply disappointing and factually incorrect.

These are the facts:

  • BGI has never been asked to provide, nor has it provided data from its NIFTY test to Chinese authorities for national security or national defense security purposes.
  • Contrary to the report by Reuters, DNA data collected from prenatal tests on women outside China are not stored in China's gene bank. All NIPT data collected overseas are stored in BGI's laboratory in Hong Kong and are destroyed after five years, as stipulated by General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • Contrary to assertions by Reuters, BGI's NIPT test was developed solely by BGI – not in partnership with China's military.
  • At no stage throughout the testing or research process does BGI have access to any identifiable personal data or the ability to match that data with personal records.
  • Wherever BGI undertakes research, the company strictly comply with local laws, guidelines, and protocols, while adhering to internationally recognized ethical standards.
  • The data privacy standards BGI applies to its research meet strict national and international requirements, including the GDPR in the European Union.
  • BGI collaborates with many academic and research organizations not just in China, but also with many of the world's most renowned institutions in the US, UK, and Europe. These collaborations have led to significant advances in medical science that improve population health outcomes around the world.

BGI is a global organization driven by innovation, focused on precision medical research, and a desire to curb the harm of major diseases on humans worldwide.

Since its foundation in 1999, BGI has maintained a consistent track record of applying the strictest ethical standards and protection of data privacy and security. We established the Institute of Review Board of Bioethics and Biosafety (BGI-IRB) to recognize, advocate, and guide BGI's life science research and technological applications.

We are proud of the achievements that our scientists have delivered, and we are committed to continuing to work with our partners around the globe to drive new advancements in life science and healthcare.

favicon.png?sn=CN37740&sd=2021-07-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgi-statement-in-response-to-reuters-report-301328690.html

SOURCE BGI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN37740&Transmission_Id=202107090950PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN37740&DateId=20210709
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment