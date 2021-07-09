Logo
ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Schedule of Classes and Events For Next Week July 12-16

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reserve Your Spot for One or More Classes Today

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, announces upcoming class schedule for next week July 12-16.

1868803647628011410466187595817735469684076n1.jpg

Starting Monday July 12 through July 16 there are several events taking place on ClassWorx™ that you can sign up for today to reserve your spot. The following are featured events being hosted on ClassWorx, some of which are free to attend.

The first event is being hosted by ClassWorx™ and is a live Zoom interview with ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson. The event is scheduled for Monday July 12, 2021 at 12:00PM EST. Reserve your space today - there is no charge to attend this live Zoom interview. To see ClassWorx' schedule and reserve your spot for this interview where there is no charge to join, please click here. The interview will be discussion with Marc Johnson about the various subsidiaries of ADM Endeavors.

63e068a16e576d73a007067df1d2361d.jpg

The next event on ClassWorx™ is a Yoga Class with Tania Tesh. The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 6:50PM EST and is scheduled to run until 7:20PM EST. Reserve your spot today for this Yoga Class hosted on ClassWorx. The Yoga Class is open to all levels and will last approximately 30 minutes. The sequence provides students a wide range of poses. Sequences range from on the floor and standing Vinyasa Flow class.

1825844107631382010363466168051858190403047n.jpg

Another event is scheduled next week featuring Paul Tracey from iFitness Studio who is hosting an Ab Class. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 6:50PM EST and will last approximately 30 minutes. This class is an Ab workout that is open to all levels. This class will provide you with an amazing Ab workout that will provide you with a great feeling of accomplishment. With this Ab class you will know that you attained a certain goal for the day once you have completed it. Do this Ab class for you. Reserve your spot today, there is no charge to join this fitness class hosted on ClassWorx.

17356428242084989458414671217686568966368196n.jpg

The final event currently on schedule for next week on ClassWorx™ is a workout class hosted by John AKA Blaze Goldsmith. The Kickboxing Event is scheduled to take place July 15, 2021 at 7:30PM and run until 8:30PM EST. This one hour kickboxing class is designed for fat burning and weight loss. Using a combination of weights, steps, and martial arts this kickboxing class is fun, and energetic. Reserve your spot today for this Kickboxing Class with John AKA Blaze Goldsmith.

19404850112037104500600552706535124792679913n-3.jpg

Be sure to reserve your spot today in any of the events you wish to join, some of which have no charge to sign up for. Want to host your own event on ClassWorx? Sign up online and post your class schedule and start offering your lessons, skills or classes to the world. ClassWorx™ is the leading online virtual directory allowing anyone to host live events from anywhere with an internet connection. Offer classes, lessons, discussions or whatever you are passionate about and connect with others worldwide who are looking for the classes you are hosting.

iframe.ashx?track=654882-https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fembed%2FGet2h-T5EN8

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)
Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx™ provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ('virtual classes'). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:
Raymond Firth
470-448-4734
www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654882/ClassWorx-Announces-Upcoming-Schedule-of-Classes-and-Events-For-Next-Week-July-12-16

img.ashx?id=654882

