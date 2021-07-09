Howard Marks' Oaktree Pulls Back Star Bulk Carriers Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Howard Marks' Oaktree Pulls Back Star Bulk Carriers Holding

2nd reduction of the year for the guru's top holding

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jul 09, 2021

Summary

  • Star Bulk Carriers shares on the rise after solid first-quarter earnings
  • Oaktree shrinks its position by 8.4% with the sale of 2.38 million shares
Article's Main Image

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)’ Oaktree Capital Management has revealed a reduction in its top holding Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (

SBLK, Financial) according to GuruFocus’ Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Since the formation of Oaktree in 1995, Marks has been responsible for ensuring the firm's adherence to its core investment philosophy, communicating closely with clients concerning products and strategies and managing the firm. Oaktree is involved in less efficient markets and alternative investments. The firm invests heavily in debt, preferred stocks and convertible bonds.

On June 24, the firm sold 2.38 million shares of Star Bulk Carriers (

SBLK, Financial), reducing the holding by 8.4%. Share prices continued to climb to an average price of $23.97 per share on the day of the sale. The sale had a -0.95% impact on Oaktree’s portfolio, and GuruFocus estimates the firm has lost 17.16% on the holding. Overall, Oaktree has cut the holding by 35.65% in the second quarter of 2021, yet the holding remains the top-weighted position in the portfolio.

1413521273786585088.png

Star Bulk Carriers provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels, which are used to transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. It owns a fleet of vessels that consists of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Panamax and Supramax. It generates revenues through the voyages it carries out.

As of July 9, the stock was trading at $20.36 per share, up 1.75%, with a market cap of $2.05 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1413522367245832192.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 4 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued for the company, including poor financial strength and days inventory building up. The company’s cash-debt ratio of 0.12 ranks it worse than 77.20% of competitors and it has struggled with profitability as the return on invested capital has remained low.

1413524148373803008.png

The company’s latest earnings release in May showed strong growth in revenue year over year after the company struggled in 2020. Voyage revenues jumped almost $40 million compared to the year ago quarter, supporting much stronger cash flows and the company’s announcement of a substantial increase in its dividend payout to 30 cents per share.

Marks’ Oaktree is currently the top shareholder with 25.42% of shares outstanding. Other top gurus invested include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and a recent new buy from Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

1413526099199119360.png

Portfolio overview

The firm’s portfolio contained 61 stocks, with eight new holdings on July 9. It was valued at $6.03 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 19%. Star Bulk Carriers is the firm’s top holding with Vistra Corp. (

VST, Financial), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK, Financial), Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY, Financial) and Torm PLC (TRMD, Financial) following closely behind.

1413526791133450240.png

By weight, the top three sectors represented are energy (21.19%), financial services (16.77%) and industrials (13.54%).

1413527773309423616.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment