Steve Mandel's Lone Pine Builds Position in Confluent

Lone Pine Capital, the firm founded by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in late June that it established a stake in Confluent Inc. ( CFLT, Financial) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Prior to founding the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, Mandel worked as senior managing director and consumer analyst at Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management. Mandel established Lone Pine as a long-and-short equity firm, seeking long-term capital appreciation through fundamental analysis and bottom-up stock picking to build the portfolio.

As of March, Lone Pine’s $27.53 billion equity portfolio contains 38 stocks, with four new positions and a turnover ratio of 19%. The top four sectors that the firm is invested in are technology, communication services, consumer cyclical and health care, with weights of 39.07%, 22.01%, 20.06% and 10.60%, respectively.

Transaction details

Lone Pine purchased 3,628,578 shares of Confluent ( CFLT, Financial), giving the position a 0.70% weight in the equity portfolio. The stock traded around $42.65 on the June 28 transaction date.

Company background

The Mountain View, California-based company pioneered a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect applications, systems and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system.

As of March, Confluent had 561 clients with annual recurring revenues of over $100,000, compared to 374 such clients as of March 2020. The company reported revenues of $77 million during the first quarter, up 51% from the prior-year quarter.

According to GuruFocus, Confluent’s cash-to-debt ratio of 5.78 outperforms more than 58% of global competitors.

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)’s Coatue Asset Management also has a holding in Confluent.

Lone Pine’s top five technology holdings as of March are Shopify Inc. ( SHOP, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), Adobe Inc. ( ADBE, Financial), Coupa Software Inc. ( COUP, Financial) and ServiceNow Inc. ( NOW, Financial).