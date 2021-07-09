Steve Mandel's Lone Pine Builds Position in Confluent

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Steve Mandel's Lone Pine Builds Position in Confluent

Former tiger cub's firm takes stake in data infrastructure company

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jul 09, 2021

Summary

  • Lone Pine Capital added a position in Confluent according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks.
  • The data infrastructure company staged its initial public offering in late June.
Article's Main Image

Lone Pine Capital, the firm founded by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in late June that it established a stake in Confluent Inc. (

CFLT, Financial) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Prior to founding the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm, Mandel worked as senior managing director and consumer analyst at Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management. Mandel established Lone Pine as a long-and-short equity firm, seeking long-term capital appreciation through fundamental analysis and bottom-up stock picking to build the portfolio.

1413516541105917952.png

As of March, Lone Pine’s $27.53 billion equity portfolio contains 38 stocks, with four new positions and a turnover ratio of 19%. The top four sectors that the firm is invested in are technology, communication services, consumer cyclical and health care, with weights of 39.07%, 22.01%, 20.06% and 10.60%, respectively.

Transaction details

Lone Pine purchased 3,628,578 shares of Confluent (

CFLT, Financial), giving the position a 0.70% weight in the equity portfolio. The stock traded around $42.65 on the June 28 transaction date.

1413539457566625792.png

Company background

The Mountain View, California-based company pioneered a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect applications, systems and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system.

As of March, Confluent had 561 clients with annual recurring revenues of over $100,000, compared to 374 such clients as of March 2020. The company reported revenues of $77 million during the first quarter, up 51% from the prior-year quarter.

1413528247848783872.png

According to GuruFocus, Confluent’s cash-to-debt ratio of 5.78 outperforms more than 58% of global competitors.

1413529649669066752.png

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)’s Coatue Asset Management also has a holding in Confluent.

1413529809111339008.png

Lone Pine’s top five technology holdings as of March are Shopify Inc. (

SHOP, Financial), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Adobe Inc. (ADBE, Financial), Coupa Software Inc. (COUP, Financial) and ServiceNow Inc. (NOW, Financial).

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar