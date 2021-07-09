US Indexes End With Gains Friday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Indexes End With Gains Friday

S&P 500 up 16.3% for the year

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jul 09, 2021

Summary

  • Major indexes report gains for the week.
  • Second-quarter earnings begin next week.
  • Biden readies executive order for big tech.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,870.16 on Friday with a gain of 448.23 points or 1.30%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,369.55 for a gain of 48.73 points or 1.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,701.92 for a gain of 142.13 points or 0.98%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.18 for a loss of 2.82 points or -14.84%.

For the week, the Nasdaq gained approximately 0.40%, the S&P 500 gained 0.39% and the Dow Jones had a return of 0.23%. For the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 16.3%, the Nasdaq is up 14.1% and the Dow Jones has a return of 13.80%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. stocks ended with gains Friday after a selloff Thursday. Despite a little more caution on economic growth, all three of the major indexes reported new record closing highs.

Investors were looking ahead to the start of the second-quarter earnings season next week. Estimates are suggesting a strong increase in the corporate earnings data for the quarter. For corporate businesses, President Joe Biden also announced plans for an executive order to limit some of the dominance in big tech. Biden’s order includes 72 actions and recommendations with a focus on competition and operational transparency oversights.

FAANG stocks showed the following returns Friday:

In other news:

  • Several countries took steps to tighten Covid restrictions as the virus continues to be a global threat. Japan has said that the Olympics will happen later this month with emergency precautions in effect.
  • The Chinese central bank says it will reduce reserve requirements for banks in an effort to help the economy.
  • Wholesale inventories increased 1.3% in May following an increase of 1.1%.
  • The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of four rigs in the U.S., an increase of one rig in Canada and an increase of eight rigs internationally.

Across the board:

  • Square (SQ, Financial) gained 2.54% with hardware bitcoin wallet plans.
  • Pfizer (PFE, Financial) up 0.92% on plans for Covid booster shot.
  • Uluru (ULUR, Financial) climbed 157.09%.
  • Stamps.com (STMP, Financial) gained 63.98% on news it is being acquired by software investment firm Thomas Bravo.
  • Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF, Financial) rose 2.89%.
  • The 10-year treasury note ended with a yield of 1.361%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,280.00 for a gain of 48.33 points or 2.17%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,359.58 for a gain of 35.18 points or 2.66%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,254.86 for a gain of 261.81 points or 1.75%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,203.01 for a gain of 317.80 points or 2.92%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,706.42 for a gain of 57.99 points or 2.19%; the S&P 100 at 2,005.92 for a gain of 18.95 points or 0.95%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,826.09 for a gain of 103.96 points or 0.71%; the Russell 3000 at 2,604.49 for a gain of 32.14 points or 1.25%; the Russell 1000 at 2,457.65 for a gain of 28.79 points or 1.19%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,607.35 for a gain of 563.38 points or 1.25%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 837.21 for a gain of 15.24 points or 1.85%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AAPL, AMZN, SQ and ULUR.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment