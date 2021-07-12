FTI Consulting Leads Chambers Litigation Support 2021 Rankings, Recognized in Chambers Crisis and Risk Management Guide

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that the Company was recognized as a leading firm by Chambers Litigation Support 2021 and by the inaugural Chambers Crisis and Risk Management 2021 guide, both of which highlight the top professional services providers in key markets worldwide.



With 11 firmwide rankings and four individual rankings, FTI Consulting had the most recognitions of any firm in Chambers Litigation Support 2021. The Company was recognized in Band 1 in seven categories, including Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region; Economic Analysts – Global-wide; eDiscovery – UK-wide; eDiscovery – USA – Nationwide; Forensic Accountants – UK-wide; and PR & Communications – Global-wide, and Senior Managing Director Andrew Durant was recognized in the individual Forensic Accountants – UK-wide category. FTI Consulting’s Compass Lexecon subsidiary also was recognized in Band 1 of the Economic Analysts – Global-wide category.

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories of the Chambers Litigation Support guide:

Asset Tracing & Recovery (Investigations Agencies) – Global-wide

Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region

Business Intelligence & Investigations – UK-wide

Business Intelligence & Investigations – USA – Nationwide

Economic Analysts – Global-wide

eDiscovery – UK-wide

eDiscovery – USA – Nationwide

Forensic Accountants – UK-wide

PR & Communications – Global-wide

PR & Communications – UK-wide

PR & Communications – USA – Nationwide



FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories of the Chambers Crisis & Risk Management guide:

Business Intelligence & Investigations: Pre-Transactional Advisory (Investigative Due Diligence) – Global-wide

Cybersecurity Risk – Global-wide

Economic Risk – Global-wide

PR & Communications; Crisis Management – Global-wide

PR & Communications; Crisis Management – UK

PR & Communications; Crisis Management – USA – Nationwide

The following FTI Consulting professionals received individual recognitions as leading practitioners in their fields:

Greg Hallahan, Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region, Litigation Support 2021

Anthony J. Ferrante, Cybersecurity Risk – Global-wide, Crisis and Risk Management Guide

Andrew Durant, Forensic Accountants – UK-wide, Litigation Support 2021

Myron Marlin, PR & Communications – USA-wide, Litigation Support 2021

