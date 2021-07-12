Aflac Named a Best Place to Work in IT for 21st time

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance products in the U.S., announced today that Insider Pro and Computerworld named the insurer one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT. Ranked No. 16 — up one spot from 2020 — among large information technology organizations headquartered in the U.S., Aflac appears on the prestigious annual list for the 21st time as a company providing challenging work, growth opportunities, and best-in-class employee engagement, compensation, benefits and training.

"IT is essential to ensuring Aflac fulfills our promise to customers where and how they prefer to do business."

"Aflac's IT team has been pivotal in helping the company navigate difficulties brought on by the pandemic — all while advancing our vision of a world where people are prepared for unexpected health expenses," said President of Aflac U.S. Teresa White. "They remain laser-focused on our policyholder experience, making it easier to file claims, service policies, pay bills and receive payments. As we employ digital technology to make it easier for customers to shop, for our distribution team to sell and for our employees to work, they are essential to ensuring we fulfill our promise to customers where and how they prefer to do business."

To merit the recognition of one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT, Aflac was judged on company benefits, training and development, average salary increases, percent of employees promoted, turnover rates, the percentage of women and minority employees in management within IT departments, as well as the organization's hot projects and mentoring programs. Also factored into the decision are employee opinions regarding satisfaction with management, benefits, workplace culture, compensation and job duties.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and, in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments — while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

"Aflac's culture has always centered on relationships and innovation. When we hire people in IT, we look for interpersonal and communications skills, those who collaborate well to successfully deliver value and put the organization's vision ahead of self-interest," said Aflac Chief Digital and Information Officer Rich Gilbert. "We have an incredibly gifted team steering innovation, driving change and keeping customers central, and it's an honor for Insider Pro and Computerworld to acknowledge the excellence and quality of Aflac's IT workplace."

The full list of companies receiving the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT recognition is available at IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol.

About Insider Pro

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

