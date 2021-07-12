IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld Name MSC Industrial Supply Co. to 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT for Fifth Consecutive Year

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, IDG's Insider Pro (https://www.idginsiderpro.com) and Computerworld (http://www.computerworld.com) named MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) among the Best Places to Work in IT as one of the 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. MSC, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies and services to industrial customers throughout North America, ranked No. 41 among large organizations on the list.

MSC's continual investment in IT solutions leverages custom-developed applications, best-of-breed commercial software and the latest technology like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics and provides challenging and rewarding career opportunities for IT team members, said Charlie Bonomo, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for MSC.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work in IT for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the impactful work performed by our IT team, especially over the past year and a half as they've enabled many of our associates to work remotely, safely and productively," Bonomo said. "Through the unique challenges faced during the global pandemic, our team has emerged stronger than ever."

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. ( NYSE:MSM, Financial) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 1.9 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,200 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Insider Pro

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

