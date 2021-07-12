The Reverse Logistics Association Recognizes American Public University System Professor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Reverse Logistics Association Recognizes American Public University System Professor

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prestigious Award Validates the University's Highly Relevant Degrees and Courses in Reverse Logistics Management

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 12, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Oliver Hedgepeth has been recognized with the Reverse Logistics Education Award from the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA). Dr. Hedgepeth, the first-ever recipient of this award, has helped put American Public University System (APUS) at the forefront of offering relevant online programs in the growth field of reverse logistics.

APUS_Dr_Oliver_Hedgepeth.jpg

APUS is the first university in the United States to offer a bachelor's degree and master's degree program in reverse logistics accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)*. Reverse logistics offers growth opportunities for those with expertise in supply chain software and military logistics, and the field is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I am truly honored to receive this award because there are so many great leaders out there who are developing innovative solutions in their own company's circular economics," said Dr. Hedgepeth, professor of Reverse Logistics at APUS. "I stand in good company with many great men and women in this circular economics field."

Dr. Hedgepeth has been an advisor to Reverse Logistics Association members since 2002, and has presented at several RLA events. He has over 30 years of experience working in numerous military logistics and data management roles as a civilian for the Department of Defense and U.S. Army. Dr. Hedgepeth is also an author whose teaching and research includes global logistics, reverse logistics, hybrid aircraft, transportation, supply chain management, lean operations and RFID technology.

"Dr. Hedgepeth has been a strong advocate and enthusiastic supporter of reverse logistics for many years," said Tony Sciarrotta, executive director of RLA. "He's been an avid contributor to the teaching and promotion of courses with a focus on various aspects of reverse logistics as a science."

Watch the award ceremony: https://youtu.be/w9fZpkPdCBo. Read more about the awards: https://rla.org/nomination/create.

The Reverse Logistics Management program in the Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business at APUS prepares a new generation of professionals to adapt to future procedural and technological trends to improve product and cargo flows through a widening, complex supply chain. The program, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), introduces reverse logistics as it relates to logistics, retail, engineering, and accounting. The curriculum also provides a lens into military retrograde operations and best practices, all taught by scholar-practitioners, such as Dr. Hedgepeth.

APUS and RLA have been partners since December 2020 and, under terms of the partnership, RLA members benefit from a tuition grant they can use at the university. By partnering with APUS, organizations can further develop their employees by providing them with relevant skills that are needed to stay competitive in today's fast-changing world. Visit here for more info on how these strategic education partnerships enable businesses to upskill and reskill their workforce by optimizing their education and training programs.

For additional background on reverse logistics, listen to a recent podcast on how AI and robotics are changing organizational logistics. Visit here to listen to a separate podcast on supply chain management featuring Dr. Hedgepeth.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,** and American Public University. Over 108,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*The reverse logistics program, offered entirely online at AMU and APU, received ACBSP accreditation in June 2015.
**Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

About The Reverse Logistics Association

The Reverse Logistics Association is the authoritative body for best practices related to reverse logistics. RLA is a member driven, global trade association for the returns and reverse industry. The RLA offers information, research, solutions, and facilitates networking introductions for manufacturers, retail companies and third-party providers. Our goal is to educate and inform reverse logistics professionals globally and be the voice of the reverse industry.

CONTACTS


Frank Tutalo

Felecia Przybyla

Director of Public Relations, APEI

Director of Media, RLA

[email protected]

[email protected]

571-358-3042

866-801-6332

American_Public_University_System_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE37970&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-reverse-logistics-association-recognizes-american-public-university-system-professor-301331432.html

SOURCE American Public University System

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE37970&Transmission_Id=202107120830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE37970&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment