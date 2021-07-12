Desktop Metal Acquires Aerosint, Adding Multi-Material Capabilities to Leading Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Technology Portfolio

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced it has acquired Aerosint, a pioneer in multi-material deposition systems for powder-based additive manufacturing (AM) solutions.

Founded in 2016 and based in Belgium, Aerosint offers a unique powder deposition system based on a proprietary digital process that selectively deposits two or more powders to form a single, thin powder layer containing multiple materials. The Company’s patented selective powder deposition technology enables full three-dimensional control of material placement during printing and can be integrated into any powder bed AM process, such as laser powder bed fusion, binder jetting, high-speed sintering or selective laser sintering. This new, multi-material approach to powder deposition is designed to support high-speed printing of a broad range of polymers, metals, and ceramics.

As the only high-throughput, multi-material powder recoating system in the market, selective powder deposition unlocks a range of new use cases for AM. In addition to reducing powder waste, material cost, and post-processing time associated with single-material, commercially available powder bed AM processes, multi-material powder deposition has the potential to realize additional benefits at scale. Such benefits include localized optimization of mechanical properties, such as wear resistance or vibration dampening, and improved chemical and physical properties, such as thermal and electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, or aesthetics. Examples of applications for multi-material printing include:

Molds with conformal cooling channels optimized for heat dissipation;

Wear-resistant cutting tools with a hard exterior and ductile interior;

Conductive metal paths within polymer parts for flexible electronics;

Bi-material luxury goods with superior aesthetics; and

RF components with different dielectric and conductive properties.

“This transaction advances our strategy to own differentiated print technologies that enable an expanding set of AM 2.0 applications at scale,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Multi-material printing is the next frontier in AM. Today people print parts, but in the future, people will look to print full products, which may be composed of multiple materials. Industrializing Aerosint’s core technology and related powder processing systems will provide many benefits to the broad adoption of AM solutions. We look forward to partnering with our new colleagues at Aerosint to mature this unique technology and integrate it into upcoming Desktop Metal products over the next several years. We are also excited for Aerosint to independently continue its growth trajectory by offering selective powder deposition solutions and services to third-party manufacturers and customers of powder-based AM systems.”

“At Aerosint, we believe the future of AM is going to be multi-material,” said Edouard Moens de Hase, Co-founder and Managing Director of Aerosint. “We are thrilled to partner with Desktop Metal to accelerate the execution of this vision, now with access to its scale, distribution network, and industry-leading AM 2.0 technology portfolio. We look forward to beginning a close collaboration with Desktop Metal while strengthening our ongoing efforts with our existing partners to transform the AM industry and capture new market opportunities.”

Aerosint will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Desktop Metal and continue to be led by its founders Edouard Moens de Hase and Matthias Hick, who will serve as Managing Director and Innovation Director of the Aerosint business, respectively. Aerosint multi-material products and services will continue to be widely available to the AM industry with integration into Desktop Metal platforms targeted within the next two years.

About Desktop Metal, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

About Aerosint SA

Aerosint, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Belgium, is a pioneer in multi-material recoating systems for additive manufacturing. Aerosint develops a technology called selective powder deposition that enables full three-dimensional control over material placement in powder bed 3D printing processes. This patented technology unlocks a number of use cases in additive manufacturing, powder metallurgy, and beyond, including the printing of multi-functional parts. Aerosint was selected as a Formnext Start-Up Challenge winner and 3D Printing Industry Startup of the Year. For more information, visit www.aerosint.com.

