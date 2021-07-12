IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld Name Tractor Supply to 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

IDG%26rsquo%3Bs+Insider+Pro and Computerworld have announced Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO) as a 2021 100 Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognized the 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. This year’s ranking of No. 14 represents Tractor Supply’s first appearance on the coveted list.

“As the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply’s IT team has been instrumental in our growth and modernization, and we are honored to be recognized by Computerworld as one of the top places to work in IT,” said Rob+Mills, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer. “Our technology professionals are incredibly talented and help support Tractor Supply’s commitment to serving our customers as the dependable supplier for the Out Here lifestyle. Working with best-in-class technology and programs, while focusing on our culture where Team Members can grow and succeed, will continue to be the foundation of our department and our collective success.”

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. Rankings are determined by a comprehensive questionnaire and extensive surveys of IT workers. Organizations will be included in coverage on IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com along with results from the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

Tractor Supply offers Team Members competitive wages and benefits, along with opportunities for continuing education and connection with affinity groups and employee resource groups. Over the past 16 months, Tractor Supply’s IT team has worked to implement leading technology and cloud infrastructure to help meet the evolving needs of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, Editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Insider Pro

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available. at www.idg.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

