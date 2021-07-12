Stride, Inc. Alumni Services to Support 2 Million Learners and Counting

As the Class of 2021 closes one chapter of their educational journey, Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions—is offering more than two million former students a suite of newly launched Stride-Powered+School+Alumni+Services, including an opportunity to avoid crushing college debt.

The Federal Reserve estimates that Americans owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans. To combat this mounting debt, Stride-Powered Alumni Services will partner with colleges and universities to offer discounted tuition and scholarship opportunities. Stride-Powered Alumni Services will include access to career exploration content and the opportunity to build a personal online presence through Tallo, where they’ll join 1.5 million emerging professionals in creating a dynamic digital profile to showcase their skills and abilities to colleges and employers.

“At Stride, we help all learners prepare for their futures—whether that means college or career. The students have put in the work, and our expanding Alumni Services will continue our investment in their success,” said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at Stride. “We tell all our students that learning never ends. These offerings will back that up as they advance their skills and get where they want to go.”

Over two million students have chosen a Stride K12-powered education over the last two decades. Stride’s expanding Alumni Services offers a growing virtual destination full of resources, networking opportunities, and higher education and career connections. As graduates continue their path to professional and personal fulfillment in collaboration with higher education institutions and through connections to diverse companies and career fields, Stride will help them continue to explore their career options after they graduate.

For more information about Stride-Powered Alumni Services, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.k12.com%2Fsuccess-stories%2Falumni-services.

