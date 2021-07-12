Autodesk Tandem: Digital Twin Platform Now Commercially Available

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Autodesk Tandem: Digital Twin Platform Now Commercially Available

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Autodesk Tandem enables teams to harness BIM and transform the Built-Asset Lifecycle in completely digital process

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced the commercial availability of its cloud-based digital twin platform, Autodesk Tandem, following its successful public beta.

Autodesk_Tandem.jpg

As plans and files change throughout the design and construction process, keeping data together is challenging. A recent FMI report reveals that more than 95 percent of all data goes unused in engineering and construction, which results in inefficient processes and lost revenue for AEC firms and owners.

"Autodesk Tandem is a cloud-based digital twin technology platform that aims to turn that stat on its head," said Bob Bray, senior director and general manager, Autodesk Tandem. "It enables projects to start digital, stay digital, and deliver digital, transforming rich data into business intelligence."

By embracing digital transformation and harnessing Building Information Modeling (BIM) data throughout the design and construction process, AEC firms can create and handover a digital twin to customers. The easily accessible, contextual, and insightful data in a digital twin makes for ready-to-go operations.

AEC Firms Strive to Delight, Deliver Value to Owners
When a team starts a project with Autodesk Tandem, they consider operations from the beginning. They also avoid delivering quickly outdated, static data at project handover.

"Our design teams are working with our clients to improve their operations and facility management. The focus is on creating an easier digital handover process, and better management of their assets," said Damir Jaksic, CIO, KEO International Consultants. "We truly see the promise of Autodesk Tandem to transform our outcome-based business model. Starting with the end of the project in mind makes it easier to capture the data required for efficient building management."

Autodesk Tandem can gather all the information about a building, its systems and critical equipment in both tabular and 3D representations. Building operators and facilities managers can then find the information they're looking for when responding to operational issues to keep proper maintenance. This insight tells them what to expect when they arrive at the maintenance location and helps them understand how work on one system may impact another.

"We are seeing a growing awareness from our customers of the value of asset information and the insights it provides. Digital Twin platforms represent a real change in the way we and our customers think about the creation, validation and operational life of asset information," said Andrew Field, principal, asset and digital advisory, Beca. "Autodesk Tandem will help improve long term asset performance and decision-making. It's the bridge between the creation of assets, and the handover of asset information to our customers."

Autodesk Tandem Promotes Operational Readiness
Over its lifecycle, roughly 80 percent of the cost of a built asset is realized in its operation. Digital twins created in Autodesk Tandem are designed to improve operational efficiency and enable predictive maintenance to prevent disruptions and reduce operating costs.

Readily available data and a digital replica of their facility puts handover information at owners' fingertips. This lets them focus their energy on operational readiness, rather than turning documents back into useful data.

"AEC project teams using Autodesk Tandem will help owners improve the occupant experience, and enable predictive maintenance," said Bray. "A digital twin is synonymous with greater ROI — it gives owners unprecedented insight about the operation, utilization, and performance of their facilities."

This blog post explains digital twin technology and presents the benefits digital twins offer the AEC industry. It also articulates how Autodesk's recent acquisition of Innovyze accelerates Autodesk's digital twin strategy and positions the company as a global leader of digital end-to-end solutions from design to operations of water infrastructure.

To learn how to start your digital twin journey, visit Autodesk Tandem.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk and Autodesk Tandem are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.
© 2021 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Autodesk_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF36816&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-tandem-digital-twin-platform-now-commercially-available-301328904.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF36816&Transmission_Id=202107121100PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF36816&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment