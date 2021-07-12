Southern Company recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in IT for 15th consecutive year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Southern Company recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in IT for 15th consecutive year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld announced Southern Company as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT. The company ranked No. 24 among large organizations, moving up 14 spots from last year. This is the highest Southern Company has ranked since 2014, when Computerworld first began ranking companies in categories based on size.

Southern_Company_Logo.jpg

"With the many challenges presented over the past year, our Technology Organization has played a critical role in delivering services to our customers and shareholders more than ever," said Southern Company Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Martin B. Davis. "It is a tremendous honor for Southern Company to be recognized for the 15th consecutive year as one of the best places for technology professionals to work. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a technology ecosystem that propels our company's vision of building the future of energy."

Since 1994, the annual Best Places to Work in IT feature has ranked the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. The list and rankings are also determined by conducting extensive surveys with IT employees.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

Southern Company continues to cement its reputation in the professional world as a great place for technology professionals to work. Acquiring and developing top IT talent is more important than ever and key to helping us successfully build the future of energy.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Insider Pro
Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available. at www.idg.com.

Follow Insider Pro on Twitter: @InsiderPro_IDG #BestPlacesIT
Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available www.idg.com.

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT
Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn
Follow Computerworld on Facebook

favicon.png?sn=CL40321&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-it-for-15th-consecutive-year-301331678.html

SOURCE Southern Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL40321&Transmission_Id=202107121300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL40321&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment