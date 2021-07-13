Logo
RIX Shipmanagement Selects KVH AgilePlans VSAT Connectivity to Improve Crew Welfare and Optimize Operations

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rollout of KVH services has begun for an oceangoing fleet

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., ( KVHI), announced today that global ship operator RIX Shipmanagement Ltd. has chosen KVH’s AgilePlans® subscription-based Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) program to supply its vessels with VSAT connectivity. Installations for four vessels have been completed, with plans for an additional 25 through the second quarter of 2022.

“Our company currently manages more than 30 vessels and we know the importance of reliable satellite communications to our operations and to our goals of optimizing vessel performance, reducing CO2 emissions, and improving crew welfare,” says Aleksandr Lisitskiy, executive director of RIX Shipmanagement Ltd. “The all-inclusive AgilePlans service makes it easy for us to bring leading maritime VSAT connectivity from KVH to our fleet.”

RIX plans to use a mix of KVH’s TracPhone® V7-HTS, TracPhone V3-HTS, and TracPhone V30 systems for its fleet of dry-cargo and multipurpose vessels trading worldwide.

Hansael SIA, in Latvia, provided technical and sales expertise to RIX, advising them of the benefits of KVH’s AgilePlans service. “AgilePlans is enabling RIX to quickly bring their growing fleet the reliable satellite communications solution they need to help their business succeed,” says Oleg Orlov, director of Hansael SIA.

AgilePlans includes a choice of KVH TracPhone hardware, unlimited email and texting, daily world and national news via NEWSlink™ TV and NEWSlink Print, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, KVH OneCare™ maintenance, no CAPEX, and no commitment, all for one monthly fee.

Commercial maritime fleets worldwide are migrating from legacy L-band systems, where slower data speeds are measured in kilobits per second (Kbps) to VSAT services, such as KVH AgilePlans, where faster data speeds measured in megabits per second (Mbps) enable vessels to improve operational efficiency through digitalization. Vessel operators also know that seafarers value fast, reliable connectivity and view it as an important part of crew welfare and life at sea.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network, and AgilePlans. The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH AgilePlans, please visit kvh.com/agileplans. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the success of our strategic initiatives; our anticipated revenue and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue; competitive positioning and profitability; and expected data speeds over our network and the expected level of coverage availability. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the uncertain duration of the adverse impact on our overall revenues of our AgilePlans, under which we recognize no revenues for product sales, either at the time of shipment or over the contract term; delays in the receipt of anticipated AgilePlans service orders; the potential failure of such AgilePlans orders to occur at all and the customer’s ability to cancel AgilePlans at any time; increased costs arising from the new HTS network; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services included in AgilePlans. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, AgilePlans, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
[email protected]

