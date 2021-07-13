Polygiene introducing Tellus webinar series promoting a changed view on products - from fast consumables to durables

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first part of the Polygiene® Tellus webinar series, taking place on July 15 at 2 PM EST, will address environmental challenges of the textile and surface industries, but also find environmentally conscious solutions to them. Targeting the industry, brands, media, and other stakeholders.

"This is our way to address key problems and have a discussion to find solutions to the environmental challenges in our industries. The objective of the Tellus webinars is in line with our vision of transforming products from fast consumables to durables. In short, to encourage people to have a more environmentally conscious mindset on how clothes and products are used", says Ulrika Björk CEO Polygiene.

The first webinar in the series, taking place on July 15, will start with the microbiologist and author, Jason Tetro, known to many as the "Germ Guy". He will demystify how germs and bacteria interact in our lives. Among the topics covered:

What makes a germ good or bad?

How can fighting odors improve sustainability?

How exactly do our technologies work?

Bobby Howell Director of Commercial Operations Americas will be joining together with Ulrika Björk and Jason Tetro. There will be a Q&A session in the end of the webinar. If you cannot attend this webinar, it will also be held in September for Asia and Europe.

About Jason Tetro

Jason A. Tetro, microbiologist and author has been in the scientific community for over 30 years. He has produced a number of articles in peer-reviewed journals on such topics as SARS, Zika, and avian flu and has written several book chapters, position papers for reports and magazine and newspaper columns. Jason is known as the "Germ Guy" and is the host of the Super Awesome Science Show on the Curiouscast Network.

We want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. Are we as consumers and brands creating an impact the world deserves? We are all capable of making a difference, no matter how large or small an enterprise, the problem is, it's just not happening fast enough. With the textile industry being the one of the biggest pollutants to our environment, we believe that textile-based brands have the capability to inspire and promote sustainability through a new metric. We support brands to add immeasurable value to their products so that they can create sustainable brands of the future, all whilst increasing profitability and a strong global message. The Tellus webinars is a first step.

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene® brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

