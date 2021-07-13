Logo
Over 80% of Americans Do Not Wear Sunscreen Daily During the Summer According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Another 45% of Americans say they have already experienced a sunburn this summer.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer continues to heat up across the country, there are more opportunities for sunshine and outdoor activities. However, this also means there's a greater chance Americans will get a sunburn if they are not using sunscreen regularly.

Value_Penguin_Logo.jpg

According to a recent survey by ValuePenguin, almost half of Americans have already experienced a sunburn this summer and it's only mid-July. Here's what we discovered about Americans and sunscreen usage.

Key findings:

  • One sunburn can increase the risk of skin cancer, and nearly half of consumers have already been sunburned this year. 45% of Americans have already been sunburned this year, and the rate is higher among the younger generations (61% of Gen Zers and 58% of millennials).
  • The vast majority of Americans don't wear sunscreen daily during the summer. 82% say they don't wear sunscreen every day during the summer. That figure only drops to 64% if you exclude those who typically wear sunscreen five to six days a week.
  • Nearly half of Americans aren't confident they can detect a cancerous mole themselves, but most haven't visited a doctor for a professional skin exam. 45% don't think they could detect a cancerous mole on their body, but roughly the same percentage (43%) have never been given a full skin exam. More than a third of respondents (35%) say they have not done so due to cost concerns.
  • Skin cancer is personal for many, and those who know someone impacted by it are more likely to practice prevention. 49% of respondents have a loved one who has or has had skin cancer. Those who know someone with skin cancer are more likely to wear sunscreen year-round than those who don't (32% versus 19%), and they're also more likely to have been screened themselves.
  • Health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs) help consumers save money on sunscreen, but many aren't aware it's an eligible expense. 43% didn't know funds from an HSA or FSA could be used to purchase sunscreen (as long as the sunscreen is SPF 15 or higher and offers broad-spectrum protection).

View full report: Summer Skincare Survey

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL40820&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-80-of-americans-do-not-wear-sunscreen-daily-during-the-summer-according-to-a-valuepenguincom-survey-301332276.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

