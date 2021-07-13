Chemistree Investee ImmunoFlex™ Completes Clinical Study and Submits US and International Patent Applications

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE: CHM) (CSE: CHM.WT) (OTCQB: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree") is pleased to confirm that investee company ImmunoFlex Therapeutics Inc. ("ImmunoFlex"™), today announced that it has completed and analyzed its clinical trial of 21 patients, aged 60 to 70 years. The exploratory trial was the latest of several small trials where ImmunoFlex has focused on analysing immune system modulation at a genomic level resulting from treatment with compounds including CBD, THC, NAC and several other widely available compounds.

"The research we completed is exploratory but the results are consistent with our earlier research. We are excited about the potential application of these products. Restoring immunocompetence in people has the potential to treat several diseases including COVID long haul, other viral-induced diseases, and to provide vaccine potentiation. Additional studies in this area are ongoing," said ImmunoFlex CEO Chris Wagner.

In this latest study, traditional blood chemistry markers were not informative; however, genomic analysis of the immune system's T cell receptor recognition regions (called CDR3's) extracted from patient RNA showed immune system changes resulting from treatment. In one particular group, all patients showed consistent results across multiple genomic analyses. ImmunoFlex's believes that the immune system changes observed in this clinical study are beneficial changes with the potential to improve immune system competence.

ImmunoFlex has submitted non-provisional (USA) and PCT (international) patent applications based on the research carried out by ImmunoFlex in 2020 and 2021.

Chemistree President, Karl Kottmeier commented "We are pleased that ImmunoFlex has made considerable progress since our foundational investment 12 months ago. Their ground-breaking research is amongst the first we have seen showing demonstrable clinical benefit of CBD, THC and NAC for the immune system. We look forward to the next chapters in their development".

About ImmunoFlex™

ImmunoFlex™ works with the immune system to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system. By combining existing compounds using genomics we create patent-pending, premium, immune-boosting products. Learn more at www.immunoflex.com

About Chemistree Technology Inc.

Chemistree Technology Inc. is an investment company with holdings in the U.S. cannabis sector, real estate, and a consumer-targeted biotechnology venture. The Company's corporate strategy is to focus on opportunistic investments across a broad range of industries, and is seeking to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company's management expertise. For more information, visit www.Chemistree.ca

Advisory

The Company wishes to inform shareholders that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in both Canada and the United States.

Cannabis-related Practices or Activities are Illegal Under U.S. Federal Laws

The concepts of "medical cannabis" and "recreational cannabis" do not exist under U.S. federal law. The Federal Controlled Substances Act classifies "marihuana" as a Schedule I drug. Under U.S. federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. As such, cannabis related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defence to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. Enforcement of U.S. federal laws will be a significant risk to the business of the Company and any such proceedings brought against the Company may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Further information regarding the legal status of cannabis related activities and associated risk factors, including, but not limited to, risk of enforcement actions, risks that third-party service providers, such as banking or financial institutions cease providing services to the Company, and the risk that Company may not be able to distribute profits, if any, from U.S. operations up to the Company, are included in the Prospectus, the Company's annual information form and other documents incorporated by reference therein and in the Company's Form 2A listing statement filed with the CSE and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Karl Kottmeier"

President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "budget", "scheduled" and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

