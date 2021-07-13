Identiv to Showcase Cloud-Based Remote Access Control and IoT Devices at ISC West 2021

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital identification and security, will showcase its recently expanded visual intelligence and operating expense (OPEX)-focused solutions at ISC West 2021, including its innovative video management system (VMS) and access-control-as-a-service (ACaaS) offerings. Attendees will be able to view Identiv's complete product portfolio, including physical access control and cybersecurity, video and data analytics, door readers, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) solutions for physical and IT-secured businesses.

Dates: Monday and Tuesday, July 19 - 20, 2021

Location: Sands Expo, Las Vegas, Nev.

Meeting Room: Veronese 2404 (Level 2)

Schedule Demo: https://go.identiv.com/isc-west-2021-meeting

Digital transformation accelerated in 2021, driving the demand for unified management of security and business data providing faster resolutions, more proactive security efforts, and robust compliance — a mission made possible with end-to-end security. Identiv will demo its complete portfolio of high-performance security and IoT solutions for government, banking, healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, retail, and other industries. The latest access control technology on display will include:

Velocity Vision : The new unified, open-platform VMS provides data-enabled security and real-time visual intelligence in a single pane of glass. Velocity Vision allows for complete situational awareness and faster threat response, reduces the gap between siloed systems, and by seamlessly integrating with Hirsch Velocity Software, makes it easier to connect external systems and data for use in dashboards, maps, and investigations.

: The new unified, open-platform VMS provides data-enabled security and real-time visual intelligence in a single pane of glass. allows for complete situational awareness and faster threat response, reduces the gap between siloed systems, and by seamlessly integrating with Hirsch Velocity Software, makes it easier to connect external systems and data for use in dashboards, maps, and investigations. Freedom Cloud : Subscription-based Freedom Cloud ACaaS powers remote access and anywhere operations via Freedom's intuitive, always-up-to-date, browser-based web administration. Freedom verifies the right people at the right time on any device from anywhere in the world.

: Subscription-based ACaaS powers remote access and anywhere operations via Freedom's intuitive, always-up-to-date, browser-based web administration. Freedom verifies the right people at the right time on any device from anywhere in the world. Hirsch Velocity Cirrus: Cloud-based Hirsch Velocity Cirrus ACaaS allows users to control, manage, maintain, and update their security management system via a fast, web-based user interface anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Identiv's ACaaS solutions offer flexibility, reliability, and convenience to OPEX and pay-as-you-go customers. Compared with capital expense payment options such as leasing, bank loans, and cash purchases, the pay-as-you-go model is quickly becoming the preferred way to make payments as it allows businesses to stay at the forefront of technology, maintain competitiveness, and prevent obsolete technology from impeding growth. Due to the greater flexibility and cost-efficiency in the "phygital" world it presents to vendors and integrators, this model continues to grow into one of the largest market opportunities post-pandemic.

"We are excited to showcase our products at ISC West and demonstrate how we continually achieve our mission of digitally securing the physical world by delivering innovative, end-to-end security solutions," said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. "Our new VMS and OPEX solutions allow organizations to take a leading-edge approach to security while being mindful of the customer experience. We look forward to demonstrating the unique capabilities of our product portfolio to ISC West attendees."

To meet with Identiv at ISC West, visit Veronese 2404 (Level 2) on Monday, July 19 or Tuesday, July 20. Stop by during happy hour, book a live demo , or schedule a meeting with a product expert by contacting [email protected] . Investors and analysts can schedule a meeting with Identiv management by contacting [email protected] .

For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected] .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management and can be identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "will", "intends", "expects", and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding future operating and financial outlook and performance, including statements regarding the Company's beliefs with respect to it's the benefits of its recurring revenue model; the Company's beliefs with respect to economic recovery and growth in commercial and retail markets; the Company's beliefs regarding the reasons for customer orders; the Company's beliefs regarding trends and the drivers of such trends; the Company's expectations regarding growth in its Premises segment in the second quarter of 2021; and the Company's beliefs regarding recovery in the commercial verticals driving higher gross margins and expanded EBITDA margins in 2021 and into 2022 is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the extent and duration of economic recovery and growth in commercial and retail markets, the Company's ability to continue the momentum in its business, its ability to successfully execute its business strategy, its ability to capitalize on trends in its business, the level and timing of customer orders, the success of its products and partnerships, industry trends and seasonality, the impact of COVID-19, and factors discussed in its periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949.574.3860

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

