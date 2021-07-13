(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the Latest MicroBuddies™ "How-To" Video

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have engaged the expertise of renowned crypto-educator and Founder and CEO of DeFi Summit Justin Wu to create their latest "How-To" videos.

This latest video, narrated by the Justin Wu, describes the storyline of the Company's newest game MicroBuddies™ and its characters. Mr. Wu provides a step-by-step guide that explains how to purchase MicroBuddies™ limited edition Generation 0 Nano Factory Tokens which are required to play the MicroBuddies™ game. He also educates the viewer more broadly on what non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are, how to create a digital wallet, details the potential value of the Nano Factory Tokens, and how they are used to create cryptocurrency.

As the Founder and CEO of DeFi Summit, Justin Wu is a leading crypto-educator and a highly respected and sought-after thought leader in the crypto space. His company primarily works in the intersection of Fintech and Decentralized Finance (DeFi and Blockchain) and focuses primarily on the Future of Finance and The Internet of Money. He has interviewed and collaborated with the most successful people in the crypto space and has hosted top speakers from Coinbase, Cosmos, Web3 Foundation, Chainlink, among others at his conferences. His personal brand is all about building growth through the development of an educated, connected, and motivated community inspired to build DeFi together.

Justin Wu, DeFi Summit CEO, stated, "NFTs are building a new environment that empowers gamers and collectors to have true ownership of their own digital assets. This creates a new future where games will now have a shared economy and community across multiverses, and I'm excited for what's to come."

To see the latest MicroBuddies™ How-To video please go to:

https://bit.ly/GetMicroBuddies

As previously reported, the Company is preparing for a third quarter launch of its first collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™ where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO™ – which will be available to trade on third party cryptocurrency exchanges and will offer exposure to the booming decentralized (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO™ can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.

To play the game, players need to purchase a limited edition "Nano Factory Token" during the special Genesis Event which has now started and will continue until the game launches in Q3 or until all 2,500 Nano Factory Tokens have sold out. It is important to note… No more of these Generation 0 tokens will ever be made.

At launch, a player will use their special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize their Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™ collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from.

To purchase MicroBuddies™ limited edition Nano Factory Tokens go to:

https://microbuddies.io

For more information on Justin Wu please go to:

T.me/hackapreneur

Reddit.com/u/hackapreneur

Twitter.com/hackapreneur

We invite everyone to join our corporate supported social media platforms to engage with one another, receive reliable up-to-date accurate information, and communicate in our Good Gaming, Inc. and MicroBuddies™ communities.

Visit us on our social media platforms:

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/GoodGMER



https://www.facebook.com/GoodGamingMC

Twitter

https://twitter.com/microbuddies

https://twitter.com/GOODGMER

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/goodgmer/

Reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/MicroBuddies/

Telegram Group

https://t.me/microbuddiesio

Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MicroBuddies

Discord

https://discord.com/invite/MicroBuddies

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT DeFi crypto game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: [email protected]