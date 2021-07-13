Oscar Health, Inc. 'MyIdentity' Functionality Supports Transgender and Non-Binary Members

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members, today announced the launch of its new ‘MyIdentity’ functionality as a part of its ongoing efforts to ensure that members get the access to care they need in an equitable way. This new functionality, which is available nationwide, allows all members – including those who identify as transgender or non-binary – to freely input their name, pronouns, and gender identity in the Oscar app.

For many people in the transgender and non-binary community, the identifiers that appear on their birth certificates, and by extension in their medical records, do not reflect their lived experience. A study by the National+Center+for+Transgender+Equality shows that discrimination and misgendering have led to nearly a quarter of transgender people in the United States reporting they’ve avoided going to the doctor when they were sick because they were afraid of being mistreated.

MyIdentity empowers all members to provide Oscar with information – including their first and last name, pronouns, and gender (as distinguished from their sex assigned at birth) – that accurately reflect their identity. These identifiers will then be used by the Oscar team when members are greeted upon logging into their digital accounts and whenever engaging with the Oscar Care Teams. Members are presented with this feature during onboarding, and can also access it at any time via settings on the web.

“Since day one, Oscar has been focused on building a system of healthcare that is centered around our members,” said Mario Schlosser, Co-Founder and CEO. “While there is still more work to be done, I am proud of our team of engineers who, through our unique full-stack technology, are able to quickly and proficiently meet the needs of our transgender and non-binary members to help them feel both seen and heard.”

Because of Oscar’s full-stack technology platform, the company is able to build end-to-end experiences for members that can be quickly customized and optimized to meet their individual needs. To learn more about Oscar’s unique technology platform, +Oscar, and how it is empowering others in the provider and payer space, please visit hioscar.com%2Fplus-oscar.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 540,000 members as of March 31, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005759/en/