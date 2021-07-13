Hyzon Motors delivers first hydrogen-powered vehicle to support multinational dairy company's operations, transition fleet to zero-emissions

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today that it has delivered its first 55-ton milk truck to Transport Groep Noord, a carrier providing transport for multinational dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

The 55-ton vehicle supplied by Hyzon, a HyMax 450 Puller built on a Class-8 DAF truck chassis, is expected to have up to 520 kilometer range with motor power up to 550 kilowatt capacity. Transport Groep Noord plans to operate the truck on specific routes in the North of the Netherlands, where the first hydrogen-powered milk delivery took place last week in a Hyzon truck.

Transport Groep Noord operates 25 trucks for FrieslandCampina, leading decarbonization in its industry. This order lays the foundation for FrieslandCampina in the transition of its entire fleet to zero-emissions vehicles.

With branches in 38 and brands in over 100 countries, as well as over 20,000 employees, FrieslandCampina is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. In its sustainability program 'Nourishing a better planet', FrieslandCampina sets itself a few ambitious goals, including CO₂-neutral production in the year 2050. As an intermediate step the dairy company wants to have reduced the greenhouse gas emissions by more than one third in the year 2030. With its wide reach and network of partners, its operational influence can be significant.

"Over five years ago, FrieslandCampina started using liquid natural gas as a cleaner fuel and we successfully stimulated filling stations all over the Netherlands to supply this type of fuel," said Hans Wieleman, FrieslandCampina's Milk Logistics Manager. "Now we try to do the same with hydrogen, in close cooperation with Hyzon and Transport Groep Noord. Transport is and will remain important to further increasing sustainability at FrieslandCampina."

For applications in which payload is critical, such as milk, beverage, and water transport, hydrogen-powered vehicles provide a compelling solution for zero-emissions transport. Hydrogen-powered trucks can carry 2-5 tons more than battery electric trucks due to lower weight of hydrogen fuel systems; additionally, Hyzon leads the industry in fuel cell power density, leading to significant advantages over both fuel cell and battery electric competitors.

"FrieslandCampina's commitment to decarbonizing their operations can serve as a model for transitioning commercial transport to hydrogen-powered vehicles," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "Its existing successes demonstrate that reducing emissions is possible in the short-term. Deploying Hyzon's hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks to a global company like FrieslandCampina provides another tangible example that companies can make a real impact in reducing fleet emissions right now."

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

About Royal FrieslandCampina

Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers throughout the world with dairy products containing the valuable nutrients from milk. FrieslandCampina produces and sells consumer products such as dairy-based beverages, infant nutrition, condensed milk, cheese, and desserts. It supplies cream and butter products for professional use to bakeries and catering businesses. Furthermore, FrieslandCampina produces and sells ingredients and semi-finished products to producers of infant nutrition, the food industry, and the pharmaceutical sector. In 2020, annual revenue amounted to EUR 11.1 billion. FrieslandCampina has locations in 38 countries and employs about 23,877 employees. The Central Office is located in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. and with over 16,995 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. For additional information, please visit www.frieslandcampina.com.

