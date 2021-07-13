Logo
Ameriprise Financial Named a "Best Place to Work" on the Disability Equality Index® for the Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. The firm earned this distinction as a result of receiving a high score of 90 percent on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), which is regarded as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion in the workplace.

“At Ameriprise, we embrace the unique contributions of our employees and are committed to building an inclusive culture where everyone can feel they belong and has the opportunity to succeed in their careers,” said Rudy Rodriguez, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Ameriprise Financial. “We are proud to be recognized among the top companies that foster an inclusive and accessible workplace.”

The 2021 DEI evaluated companies based on culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity. Ameriprise supports employees with disabilities through far-ranging initiatives, including:

  • Sponsoring an employee-led business resource network, STRIVE, that offers education and support for employees with seen and unseen disabilities, and for those who want to learn about differing abilities. The network focuses on eliminating the stigma around physical and mental health issues and providing resources for those in need. Each year, the network hosts an annual Polar Plunge event in Minneapolis, where Ameriprise is headquartered, to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.
  • Participating in recruiting events with organizations that reach diverse candidates, including people with disabilities.
  • Partnering with Lifeworks, a nonprofit that helps differently-abled individuals find meaningful training and employment.

“The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of American Association of People with Disabilities. “It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today.”

Ameriprise was also named a “Best Place to Work” on the DEI in 2020. To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Ameriprise, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ameriprise.com%2Fcareers%2Fcorporate%2Fsupportive-workplace%2Fdiversity.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005690/en/

