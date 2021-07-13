MindPath Care Centers Hosts Open House in Charlotte to Introduce FDA-Cleared Deep TMS™ Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Engaging event for local mental health clinicians to learn more about BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) helmet, cleared to treat MDD and OCD, currently available in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindPath Care Centers , a Community Psychiatry practice dedicated to providing mental and behavioral healthcare, announced today that it will host an open house on July 15. The event will feature an opportunity for local mental health providers in the Charlotte area to meet the MindPath Care Center staff and watch live demonstrations of BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) treatment offerings for major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Eligibility for Deep TMS varies by patient and insurance details. For more information on patient eligibility, visit BrainsWay.com.

Details on the open house are as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Address: 6060 Piedmont Row Drive South, Suite 500, Charlotte, N.C. 28287

Those interested in attending should RSVP to [email protected] by Wednesday morning. Attendance is limited.

“Deep TMS is a potent combination of state-of-the-art brain science and technology,” said Sandeep Vaishnavi, M.D., P.H.D. , Medical Director of MindPath Care Centers’ Interventional Psychiatry and Clinical Research Institute. “By offering Deep TMS for treatment-resistant major depressive disorder and OCD, we’ve expanded our services to reach a wider range of patients in the area who may have lost hope without knowing of an alternative treatment.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device noninvasively administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact depression, OCD, and smoking addiction symptoms. The treatment offers a medication-free solution, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the 20-minute sessions. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, there is evidence that response rates are higher than traditional TMS. BrainsWay has treated over 100,000 patients with Deep TMS since the treatment received FDA clearance for depression in 2013 , OCD since 2018 , and most recently smoking addiction in 2020 .

"Although individual results vary, the vast majority of our Deep TMS patients at MindPath Care Centers experience a level of improvement that allows them to enjoy life again, to work, socialize, and reconnect with hobbies and interests. It really is quite remarkable!” said Caroll Brammer, MBA, Director of Interventional Psychiatry.

MindPath Care Centers’ Charlotte location is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate, comprehensive mind care to help individuals and loved ones live a life as healthy and happy as possible. The psychiatry practice offers mental health treatment services including Deep TMS treatment for depression and OCD, medication management, and individual therapy both in office and via telehealth.



For more information regarding Deep TMS services at MindPath Care Centers, visit www.mindpathcare.com/TMS or call the clinic at 877-876-3783.

About MindPath Care Centers

Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers have combined to expand patient access to high-quality, evidence-based, outpatient mental health care across the United States. Our more than 350 psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists and licensed therapists deliver care through telehealth and in-person visits at 70+ locations in five states in partnership with most major health insurance providers. Together, Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers share a focus on providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services, including medication management and individual therapy both in office and via telehealth, TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) therapy and addiction recovery services. Our collaborative care approach and integration of the latest mental health treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes. For more information, please visit communitypsychiatry.com and mindpathcare.com .

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Cresskill, NJ and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

MindPath Care Centers Media Contact:

Mindy M. Hall

[email protected]

(415) 889-9977