Fannie Mae Named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' by 2021 Disability Equality Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fannie Mae A Top Scorer for the Second Consecutive Year

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) is proud to announce it has been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion and designated a top performer on the 2021 Disability Equality Index® for the second consecutive year. A joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, the Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

"We're honored to again be included on the 2021 Disability Equality Index and named a best place to work for disability inclusion," said Kenneth Imo, Vice President, Office of Minority & Women Inclusion, Fannie Mae. "Fannie Mae promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion because they are central to our culture, business, and mission, and are integral to facilitating equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality affordable rental housing across America."

Led by the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, Fannie Mae has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and industry. Fannie Mae's ongoing efforts to attract, engage, and retain a diverse workforce include:

  • Supporting employee resource groups (ERG), such as In-Visible Inclusion, which provide awareness and resources for Fannie Mae employees. The In-Visible Inclusion ERG hosts educational sessions, such as Americans with Disability 101 and American Sign Language workshops; panel discussions on inclusivity topics; employee benefits overviews; annual events for National Disability Employment Awareness Month; and the Caregivers Circle, a series of quarterly safe-space conversations focused on the challenges and rewards of caring for others. The In-Visible Inclusion ERG also contributes to the development of accessible Fannie Mae content for internal and external audiences.
  • Partnering with external disability inclusion organizations, including Getting Hired, an organization dedicated to helping inclusive employers connect with and expand Fannie Mae's recruitment of professional individuals and veterans with disabilities; and Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion, which facilitates best and evolving practices among a network of 270 corporations worldwide.
  • Embracing practices and technologies intended to promote accessibility, including dedicated resource pages where employees can easily access information about Fannie Mae's workplace accommodations, technology accessibility, and productivity features. Fannie Mae also hosts accessibility labs to introduce employees to technology features that promote accessibility.
  • Inviting employees to join Courageous Conversations, safe space sessions where participants engage in candid dialogue on sensitive topics.
  • Providing a robust menu of tools, training, and resources intended to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion awareness.
  • Introducing a campaign for Fannie Mae employees to voluntarily self-identify as a person with a disability to help the company better fulfill its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The 2021 Disability Equality Index measured: culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices, including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, and accommodations; community engagement; and supplier diversity. Following the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Disability Equality Index was modernized to add new, non-weighted questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility; mental wellness benefits; services for deaf and hard-of-hearing employees; and flexible work options.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

favicon.png?sn=PH40497&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-named-a-best-place-to-work-for-disability-inclusion-by-2021-disability-equality-index-301332502.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


