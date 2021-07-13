ALYI EV Pilot Forges Ahead Generating Multifaceted Results Expected To Set ALYI Apart From Competitors

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) management today reported that even early progress with its recently initiated Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya is generating results expected to set ALYI's EV business apart from the competition.

"While we are excited about our electric motorcycle design program and the progress to date demonstrated with the recent publication of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Prototype video, state of the art EV technology is only part of the story when it comes to rolling any EV solution into production," stated Randell Torno, CEO of ALYI. "Yes, validating design features in a production environment is important too, as is trialing recharging solution parameters, but there is a great deal more to importing, manufacturing, addressing a variety of government regulations and establishing a critical support infrastructure, to name just a few components being addressed in our pilot program, all of which will be vital to ALYI's overall EV success. Our pilot program, even in its very early stages, is producing results that will not only contribute to our overall EV business, but that will also give us knowledge and experience that can set us apart from the competition."

ALYI recently published an overview of the pilot program highlighting the pilot objectives. As the pilot ramps up this month, ALYI management plans to begin sharing featured moments of the pilot program in progress to include pictures and videos. The pilot is expected to go on for approximately ninety days.

