Galaxy Next Generation Adds New Reseller to Accelerate Sales in its West Territory

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Teledata Technologies ("Teledata"), a leading Las Vegas based business technology expert. With offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Bozeman and Albuquerque, Teledata is well positioned to assist Galaxy and its G2 brand in their efforts to scale their education business within the states of Nevada and New Mexico.

Since the early 1990s, the business technology experts at TeleData Technologies have been dedicated to helping businesses streamline operations, increase efficiencies, safeguard assets and property, protect employees and staff, and boost profits through harnessing the power of technology. Beginning with a focus on structured cabling systems, Teledata has evolved into a complete business technology service provider. From consulting, through engineering, design, product selection, installation, and maintenance and support, the business technology experts at Teledata are recognized industry leaders. It provides end-to-end business technology solutions across a vast region in the Western United States.

Its suite of business technology services includes audio-visual systems, CCTV systems, business alarm systems, structured cabling systems, access control systems, data center infrastructure, nurse call systems, and fire alarm systems. Teledata works with businesses of all sizes across all industries.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to partner with Teledata. The depth of relationships with their customer base, combined with their extensive knowledge base on technologies, all tied together with their unwavering commitment to customer service, we feel we have found the perfect fit for a partner to expand and accelerate the growth of the Galaxy brand in Nevada and New Mexico."

For additional information on Teledata Technologies, please visit: https://teledatanv.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

