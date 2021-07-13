Start by Asking 'Why Is It Cheap?'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Start by Asking 'Why Is It Cheap?'

Looking back at a 2005 interview with David Einhorn

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jul 13, 2021

Summary

  • Revisiting David Einhorn's interview with Value Investor Insight in 2005.
  • The hedge fund manager always asks why a stock is cheap before investing.
  • The guru looks for mispricings first and valuations second.
Article's Main Image

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) knows a thing or two about investing. He started his hedge fund, Greenlight Capital, in 1996 when he was just 27. Over the next 18 years, he posted annualized returns of about 20%.

During this period, Einhorn made two career-making calls, including avoiding the dot-com bust and the demise of Lehman Brothers. One of his most successful bets was against bond insurer MBIA, which he shorted in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Unfortunately, Einhorn started to run into trouble in 2015. That year, Greenlight lost 20%. Three years later, in 2018, it declined at least another 30%.

This series of losses severely tarnished the hedge fund manager's reputation, and he has suffered a continual outflow of investors ever since.

I wanted to highlight Einhorn's history not to attack the hedge fund manager, but to show his track record with complete transparency. Readers might not realize he was an incredibly successful money manager during the first 18 years of his career. This is not entirely clear if one only reads recent news on Greenlight.

A strategy built on value

I believe that no matter how well or poorly a hedge fund manager has performed, it's always possible to learn something from their experience.

In 2005, at the height of his career, Einhorn took part in an interview with Value Investor Insight.

In the interview, the hedge fund manager described his strategy. In particular, he focused on the approach he used to find equities and the thought process he went through to assess the prospective opportunity. Describing his investment strategy, Einhorn said:

"We take the traditional value investor's process and just flip it around a little bit. The traditional value investor asks 'Is this cheap?' and then 'Why is it cheap?' We start by identifying a reason something might be mispriced, and then if we find a reason why something is likely mispriced, then we make a determination whether it's cheap."

This approach is similar to the one advocated by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio).

Any investor who has tried to follow a value-focused strategy will know it is relatively easy to find cheap stocks. The problem is finding cheap stocks that are worth buying.

Generally speaking, cheap stocks are cheap for a reason. It could be the fact that the market does not believe they have the money to continue functioning as a going concern. Or it could be the fact that they've experienced a bad year due to a one-off factor, such as exceptional costs or lack of demand.

Recognizing whether or not a stock is cheap for cyclical or more structural reasons is vital. A company suffering from negative structural factors may continue to struggle and get cheaper. Meanwhile, cyclical headwinds are, by their very nature, temporary.

In the interview, Einhorn emphasized he always approaches companies by trying to identify why they're cheap first:

"We start by identifying situations in which there is a reason why something might be misunderstood or mispriced, why it's likely investors will not have correctly figured out what's going on. Then we do the more traditional work to confirm whether, in fact, there's an attractive investment to make."

Einhorn went on to add that the level of the mispricing dictated the hedge fund's positioning:

"We find things that we think are exceptional only occasionally. So if we find something that is really set up, where we think it's mispriced, where we have a good understanding of why it's mispriced, where we think the mispricing is very large and the overall risk is very small, we take an outsized position to make sure we give ourselves the chance to be well compensated for getting it right."

This kind of mentality, whether it be seeking out cheap stocks or looking for growth opportunities, makes a huge amount of sense for any investor.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment