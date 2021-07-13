Chickasaw Capital Management Llc Buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp

New Purchases: T, MO, MRK,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, CVS Health Corp, Chevron Corp, sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 24,762,808 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 8,121,854 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 9,683,671 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 4,567,348 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 6,993,437 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.244500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,231,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 40.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $152.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.