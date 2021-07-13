Chickasaw Capital Management Llc Buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp

- New Purchases: T, MO, MRK,
- Added Positions: CEQP, DCP, BPMP, PEP, DOW, PM, BX, PG, PFE, JNJ, KO, CVX, CVS, BA, INTC, D, CRM, SBUX, WBA, CL,
- Reduced Positions: TRGP, WMB, ET, PSXP, MPLX, MMP, KMI, EPD, AM, GEL, PAGP, ENB, PAA, TRP, SHLX, ENLC, CTVA, DD,
- Sold Out: LNG, ETRN,
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 24,762,808 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 8,121,854 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 9,683,671 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 4,567,348 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 6,993,437 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.244500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,231,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 40.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $152.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11.Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.
