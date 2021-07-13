Logo
Chickasaw Capital Management Llc Buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Chickasaw Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, CVS Health Corp, Chevron Corp, sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chickasaw+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 24,762,808 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
  2. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 8,121,854 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  3. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 9,683,671 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 4,567,348 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.22%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 6,993,437 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.244500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,231,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 40.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $152.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
