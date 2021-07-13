Qumu Announces Integration with Socialive, Giving Video Creators Enhanced Studio-Quality Production Capabilities From One Unified Interface

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and Socialive, the leading video creation platform for business, today announced the availability of a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) video streaming integration that allows businesses of all sizes to produce scalable, studio-quality video content, and manage and deliver that content to any audience—wherever and whenever they consume it.

The new integration is the result of a growing partnership between Qumu and Socialive that combines the expertise of both companies to enhance video content creation, management and distribution capabilities for businesses. Customers will continue to benefit from the robust enterprise-grade capabilities of Qumu, along with Socialive’s intuitive capture and video creation tools—all directly from the Qumu interface. The integration provides a seamless self-service experience from video creation, storage and delivery, to management, measurement and analysis of consumption.

“Work from wherever, whenever is the new normal, and video is an essential business and customer engagement vehicle,” said TJ+Kennedy, President and CEO at Qumu. “We’ve joined forces with Socialive to boost what’s possible with video — including production, management and distribution of video with robust analytics. Whether your employees are working from home, in a co-working space or in a corporate office, the Qumu and Socialive integration helps enable human connection in a hybrid working environment necessary for business collaboration and decision making.”

“As the demand for high-quality video increases, the Qumu-Socialive integration provides the security that’s essential for a remote workforce, with the style and production quality needed for deeper engagement,” said David+Moricca, founder and CEO of Socialive. “We’re bringing to bear the promise of our respective technologies and empowering customers to easily create dynamic content in a more streamlined fashion.”

Qumu and Socialive are working together to enable customers to create, share and track all types of video content, from pre-recorded internal presentations to large-scale virtual events. The Qumu-Socialive integration facilitates multi-speaker, multi-streaming and enhanced studio content creation, making branded video production easier to produce, refine, manage, govern, store and distribute.

About Socialive

Socialive is a leading video content creation and live streaming platform for business. Socialive brings unprecedented ease and scale to high-quality video content creation across the enterprise. Trusted by organizations from startups to the Fortune 100, Socialive enables global organizations to capture video from contributors around the world, produce live and video on demand content, and broadcast video across all of your channels—social media, internal and event platforms, and your own website. Learn more at www.socialive.us.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

