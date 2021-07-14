CompoSecure Partners with Fastest Growing Crypto App to Bring Cryptocurrency to Mainstream with New Payment Card

CompoSecure+Holdings%2C+L.L.C.+%28%26ldquo%3BCompoSecure%26rdquo%3B%29, a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced that, in partnership with Thales Group, it is manufacturing the first-of-its-kind card from Visa and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing crypto app. Crypto.com%26rsquo%3Bs+Visa+Card is a prepaid card that allows users to load their crypto funds and convert it to fiat currency for purchases.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts often struggle with accessing funds in real-time, but the Crypto.com Visa Card solves this issue by allowing instant access to crypto funds to make immediate purchases in a real-world setting, just as you would with any other payment card. The beautifully designed metal card comes in a variety of tiered rewards with Obsidian as the highest tier, followed by tier two with a choice of Frosted Rose Gold or Icy White. Tier three comes with a choice of Royal Indigo or Jade Green, and the final tier of metal cards is the Ruby Steel.

“As the world begins to open up after the pandemic, the Crypto.com Visa Card expects to continue to expand globally, given the increased spending behavior due to the pandemic,” said Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “Crypto continues to push into the mainstream and is opening the doors for what is already the most widely available card of its kind on the market.”

According to Crypto.com’s Consumer+Spending+Insights+Report+for+2020, overall spending for its Visa Card per user in 2020 grew 55% year-over-year, with a 117% increase in online spending relative to overall spending growth, notably for the categories of housing, household goods, groceries and cross-border transactions. Cardholders shopped with merchants in 143 countries, nearly half of which are in the U.S. (24%) and the U.K. (23%). In-store spending also rose 33% despite the pandemic, indicating an overall increase in card usage.

“The use of cryptocurrency as payments is changing, and we are changing with it by supporting a variety of technologies to offer the most flexibility to our customers,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure, which recently announced it had signed a merger agreement with Roman+DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR) (“Roman DBDR”), a special purpose acquisition company. “Our metal cards provide the best of both worlds – offering a premium experience at the physical point of sale, while also ensuring a strong back-end digital technology to support whatever payment option is needed.”

First introduced in Singapore in 2018, the Crypto.com Visa Card is the largest Visa card program of its kind and is currently available in the U.S., Canada, 31 countries in Europe and the APAC region. Crypto.com supports 100 different cryptocurrencies and can convert to fiat currencies based on the real-time market value and then load the fiat currency onto the Crypto.com Visa Card. The Crypto.com Visa Card runs on the Visa processing network, which is the world’s largest processing network and accepted at millions of locations worldwide.

For more information on metal payment card design and manufacturing, visit www.composecure.com.

On April 19, 2021, CompoSecure announced that it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR) (“Roman DBDR”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the proposed merger, the combined company will operate as CompoSecure, Inc. and plans to trade on the Nasdaq stock market. The proposed merger reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.2 billion. The proposed merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and remains subject to approval by Roman DBDR stockholders, and other customary closing conditions.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest-growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world’s largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, curated carefully from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting crypto.com

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. ArculusTM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.arculus.co.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

Roman DBDR is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media and telecom (“TMT”) industries. The Company is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Dr. Donald G. Basile and Dixon Doll, Jr. The Company’s experienced board of directors includes former NVCA Chairman and longtime venture capitalist Dixon Doll, Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) CEO James L. Nelson, former fund manager Paul Misir, investment banker and investor Arun Abraham, and entrepreneur Alan Clingman. For more information, please visit www.romandbdr.com. Roman DBDR raised $236 million in its initial public offering (inclusive of underwriter’s exercise of over-allotment option) in November 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “DBDR”.

