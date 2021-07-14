Altair International Completes a Soil Sampling Program at Its Stonewall Lithium Project Near Clayton Valley

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Altair International Completes a Soil Sampling Program at Its Stonewall Lithium Project Near Clayton Valley

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) ( ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has completed a property-wide shallow-depth sampling program at its Stonewall Lithium Project in southwestern Nevada.

The completed geochemical surveying program, amounting to roughly 120 samples, represents Altair's first phase of field work at the Stonewall Lithium property. The samples were collected following a methodical sample grid array which effectively covered the entirety of the three Stonewall claim groups.

The Stonewall Lithium Project is comprised of three zones which cover approximately 1,260 acres, located within Nye and Esmeralda Counties. The neighboring valley to the southeast to Clayton Valley, currently the only Lithium producing property in Nevada.

The sampling program was designed to further detail known soil geochemical Lithium high values first identified by Macarthur Minerals Ltd. in 2017 in their widely spaced soil sampling program. The Altair sampling program was conducted by Range Front Mining Services of Elko, Nevada who maintained proper chain of custody and QA/QC procedures. Field sample duplicates were collected for further assurance of quality control.

The samples have been submitted to ALS Global geochemistry labs for preparation and will be analyzed for Lithium and a large suite of other elements by the ALS Global lab in Reno, Nevada by Method ME–MS 41, which is an exploratory trace-level analysis using Inductively Coupled Plasma–Mass Spectrometry (ICP–MS) methods, with an Aqua Regia digestion.

The Stonewall project is part of an earn-in agreement with American Lithium Minerals Inc., whereby Altair will have the exclusive right to earn in up to a Sixty Percent (60%) interest in the Stonewall Lithium Project in southwestern Nevada and the Kingman Rare Earth Project in northwestern Arizona.

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire and develop interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Please visit the company’s website at: altairinternationalcorp.com, or contact: (412) 770-3140

ti?nf=ODI4MDA2NyM0Mjk2MDg1IzUwMDA3NDI4MA==
d0b3c68e-86a5-42d8-96cb-b899377a1d1a
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment