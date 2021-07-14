10x Genomics Introduces New Chromium X Series for Single Cell Analysis

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its industry leading position in single cell analysis, 10x Genomics ( TXG) today announced commercial availability of its new Chromium X Series, a next-generation platform for single cell analysis. The new Series comprises the Chromium X, the company’s most powerful instrument yet that delivers routine million cell experiments down to two cents per cell, an industry first. It also includes the Chromium iX, an instrument capable of running experiments for tens of thousands of cells seamlessly upgradable to the X as scientists expand their research projects.



10x Genomics now offers a vast range of single cell analysis technologies from entry level with its existing Chromium Controller to massively large-scale experiments, giving scientists a path to cost effectively expand from standard experiments to higher throughput projects, all available in one place. The Chromium X, which has been in development for more than two years, delivers extensive scale and operational simplicity for single cell analysis. The product accelerates discoveries in areas including drug and CRISPR screens, large-scale translational studies, cell mapping, antibody discovery and biomarker identification.

“The new Chromium X Series is a milestone for us and our most ambitious project to date,” said Ben Hindson, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. “We are offering scientists a state-of-the-art instrument with immense flexibility to power a generation of new discoveries that will advance human health.”

“We will need to analyze cells at larger scale and the highest resolution possible to answer the many questions that we have as scientists,” said Luciano Martelotto, Scientific Director of Harvard Medical School's Single-Cell core lab. “The high-scale, high-resolution era is coming and we need high throughput products capable of delivering ‘routine’ big scale translational experiments, like the new Chromium X promises to do.”

The Chromium X Series is compatible with all of the company’s existing low throughput and standard single cell assays and is supported by the 10x Genomics Cloud Analysis offering for data management, analysis and collaboration. The Chromium X series is available now for pre-order and is expected to ship later this quarter. For more information, please visit https://www.10xgenomics.com/chromium-x/ .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,100 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics product performance, configuration, capabilities and adoption. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.