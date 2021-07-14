Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Brenmiller Energy

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

BRENMILLER ENERGY LTD (TASE: BNRG)

Brenmiller is an Israeli publicly traded CleanTech company founded in 2012. Brenmiller's core competence lies in materials engineering, high-temperature thermal effects and conductivity, product manufacturing, and renewable power production. The company pioneered a thermal energy storage (TES) solution that is cost-effective and efficient, which could predominantly assist the Commercial and Industrial sectors in fulfilling its decarbonization initiatives.

Strategy— Brenmiller is at the center of the value chain of the energy storage field, with its customers being large plants that need a solution that concentrate all the functions of wasted heat recovery, hybrid charging from thermal and electrical energy sources, and inherent steam production in the same storage unit. In our opinion, the system is cheaper, more efficient, and has a longer lifespan than other competing technologies.

Frost & Sullivan believes that waste heat recovery and storage in the Industrial and Power sectors provide significant opportunities for Brenmiller. In addition, there is a major opportunity for Brenmiller to participate in the decarbonization of the booming Datacenters market in waste heat recovery and providing TES solutions as they shift to renewable sources, either in collaboration with Energy Services Companies (ESCOs) or through direct engagement.

We view Brenmiller as an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable and positively impact the environment. We start our coverage of the company with a price target of NIS 15.8.

