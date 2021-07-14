Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $665,000 or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2020 of $879,000 or $1.44 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,598,000 for 2021 compared to $1,492,000 for 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $2.63 compared to $2.44 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $243.4 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2020 of $221.6 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $213.7 million compared to total deposits of $193.3 million at June 30, 2020. The company paid a total of $2.80 per share in dividends in the first half of 2021 compared to $0.70 in 2020. This included a special dividend of $2.00 per share. The company also recently joined the OTCQB exchange in June.



The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Total assets $ 243,400 $221,611 Loans receivable, net 137,378 144,134 Allowance for loan losses 1,949 1,813 Cash and cash equivalents 31,504 19,698 Securities available for sale 30,780 26,350 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 36,276 25,194 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,465 731 Equity Investment - - Deposits 213,727 193,278 FHLB Borrowings and note payable - - Shareholders’ equity 27,836 26,191 Shares O/S end of period 607,487 611,863 Non-accrual loans 156 448 Real Estate Owned - -





Quarter ended 6/30 Six months ended 6/30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $1,852 $1,982 $3,785 $3,875 Interest expense 139 227 290 539 Net interest income 1,713 1,755 3,495 3,336 Provision for loan losses 10 59 74 59 Net interest income after provision 1,703 1,696 3,421 3,277 Gain on sale of Investments - - - - Gain on sale of loans 172 475 612 526 Gain on sale of REO 6 - 6 - Total other income 267 260 548 474 Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 199 146 378 289 Gain on BOLI Settlement 45 - 45 - Total general, admin. & other expense 1,604 1,498 3,081 2,763 Earnings before income taxes 788 1,079 1,929 1,803 Income tax expense 123 200 331 311 Net earnings $665 $879 $1,598 $1,492 Basic earnings per share $1.09 $1.44 $2.63 $2.44 Diluted earnings per share $1.09 $1.44 $2.63 $2.44 Weighted average shares o/s diluted 607,487 611,863 607,487 611,863

Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857