Five9 Extends its Practical AI Solutions for Low-Code Development, Voice Biometrics, Real-Time Analytics and Agent Coaching

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a number of platform enhancements that make it easier to deploy customer-and-agent-facing AI solutions in the contact center. The new capabilities simplify and speed up the development of Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), include a suite of pre-built IVA applications for healthcare and health insurance providers, and extend the availability of partner solutions for voice biometrics, real-time speech analytics, and agent coaching.

These features are designed to help businesses easily deploy an AI-powered digital workforce that can provide a more secure, efficient and engaging customer experience alongside live contact center agents.

“Reimagining the customer experience will require organizations to reimagine their workforces,” said Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management, Five9. “Our new capabilities make it easier for organizations to build and manage AI solutions that will enable human and digital teams to deliver next-generation customer care.”

Low-Code / No-Code Gets a New Look

To ease the deployment of self-service channels, Five9 has rearchitected its no-code IVA development platform, Five9 Inference Studio. Studio allows business users to develop IVAs with minimal technical experience and provides access to a broad range of leading conversational AI technologies from Google, Amazon, IBM Watson, and more.

The enhanced Studio platform includes:

A new user interface design that simplifies development and maximizes developer best practices

The ability to load IVA tasks more quickly and support larger applications

A customized development process for messaging applications such as WhatsApp

Improved monitoring, reporting and maintenance of IVA tasks and call flows

“IVAs will increasingly be a significant part of every organization’s workforce,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. “With Studio, Five9 offers a comprehensive and intuitive service creation environment that non-technical personnel can use to define, build, train and maintain their IVA applications. This reduces the cost and complexity of launching IVA solutions and allows organizations to bring new innovations to market more quickly.”

IVA ‘App Store’ Goes Vertical

Studio further streamlines IVA development by providing access to a Task Library, similar to an app store, of more than 40 pre-built IVA application templates. Organizations can use the templates as blueprints for their own customized IVA deployments. The healthcare and health insurance templates are the library's first suite of verticalized tasks, and Five9 will continue adding applications for key industries such as retail and financial services.

The healthcare and health insurance task suite includes:

Healthcare FAQ

Test Results

Health Plan Enrollment

Prescription Management

Appointment Scheduling

AI and Live Agents Working Together

Complementing the Task Library additions is the availability of the first five Five9 partner solutions for contact center AI developed via Five9 VoiceStream. VoiceStream is a set of RESTful APIs that provide real-time audio streams, CTI events and metadata for agent-customer call interactions. It allows accredited Five9 ISV Partners who provide biometrics, real-time speech analytics and agent coaching applications to integrate their solutions with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

The following partner applications powered by Five9 VoiceStream are now available to Five9 customers:

CallMiner Alert for real-time agent guidance

Cogito Dialog for behavioral coaching

ValidSoft VoiceID for biometric authentication

Voci Transcribe by Medallia for real-time voice transcription

XSELL HiPer for real-time agent coaching

“These VoiceStream-powered applications are the first of many, as an increasing number of ISV partners plan to develop and release AI solutions using the APIs,” Schebella said. “The combination of IVAs, alongside access to analytics and data from live agent feeds, support the Five9 mission of providing practical AI and automation solutions that can power the multi-modal workforce of the future.”

