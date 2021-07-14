Logo
SpartanNash to Open New Micro-Fulfillment Center to Better Serve Online Grocery Shoppers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced plans to open its first SpartanNash Micro-Fulfillment Center, located at 5199 68th St. SE in Caledonia, Mich. The 55,000-square-foot facility will hold 16,000 products and pick and pack Fast Lane orders for 24 Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare and Forest Hills Foods stores throughout West Michigan, primarily in the Grand Rapids and Holland area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005314/en/

SPTN.jpg

SpartanNash (Photo: Business Wire)

Fast+Lane has been a tremendous value-add for our store guests as the pandemic heightened the importance of safe, efficient grocery shopping, pickup and delivery,” SpartanNash President and CEO Tony+Sarsam said. “The Micro-Fulfillment Center is an exciting investment designed to further elevate the Fast Lane shopping experience as we strive to continuously improve our fulfillment speed and product availability.”

Fast Lane is the company’s proprietary, intuitive online grocery shopping solution. Fast Lane orders are fulfilled by SpartanNash personal shoppers who focus on selecting fresh, high-quality items and who can communicate directly with guests via text messaging to determine preferences such as ripeness of fruit or thickness of steak.

The grand opening for the Micro-Fulfillment Center is scheduled for July 26 and coincides with Fast Lane’s four-year anniversary. Since Fast Lane was introduced in 2017, nearly one million orders have been shopped.

The Micro-Fulfillment Center will support more than 1,000 Fast Lane orders daily once fully operational – more than doubling current Fast Lane order capabilities. The facility will increase Fast Lane efficiency, free up space and stock in stores and give Fast Lane customers even more product assortment.

Once a Fast Lane order is picked and packed at the Micro-Fulfillment Center, it is delivered either directly to a store for curbside pickup or to the shopper’s home.

“We look forward to delivering an even higher level of quality and convenience to our store guests than they already enjoy with Fast Lane,” said Tom+Swanson, SpartanNash executive vice president and general manager, corporate retail. “The technology and design of the MFC will allow us to be three to four times more efficient than fulfilling orders in-store. The new process increases our already great service effectiveness and gives our Fast Lane customers even more variety and assortment – all benefits we’re excited to introduce as a result of the MFC.”

Fast Lane orders can be placed through shopthefastlane.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 149 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

Editor's note: Photos of the Micro-Fulfillment Center and Fast Lane can be downloaded at: bit.ly%2FMFCgrandopening

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005314r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005314/en/

