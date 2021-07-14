Jamf Unveils Key Enhancements to Jamf Nation, the World's Largest Online Community of Apple Administrators

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today rolled out exciting enhancements to its Jamf Nation community. The updates include a new dynamic platform, discussion forums, group hubs and expanded language support, all with the goal of enriching the top-notch community experience for the world’s largest online community of Apple administrators.



For 10 years, Jamf Nation has connected Apple IT administrators around the world. Today, IT specialists, security experts, educators, compliance specialists and more join Jamf Nation to connect with other Apple administrators and use the platform as a central hub for those looking to ask, or answer, questions about Apple management. Through the seemingly limitless knowledge of its members, the community continues to provide resources that help more organizations succeed with Apple.

The new features include:

New discussion forums for each Jamf product: It’s easier than ever to find information and connect with other community members with similar deployments or tools.

New group hubs: These additional robust spaces facilitate knowledge sharing within specific industries, as well as around exciting events like the Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC).

Enhanced language capabilities: Community members can now select their preferred language within their user profile for a more personalized experience as they navigate the community.

Improved Feature Request process: With a fresh new look, it’s now easier than ever for customers to submit product ideas and see how they’re moving through Jamf.

Robust profile features: Community members can share their personal website, LinkedIn information and Github page. New member tags easily identify individuals as a Jamf customer, employee or community administrator.



“We’re always looking to improve our community offerings at Jamf, and the launch of this enhanced Jamf Nation is a huge step forward,” said Jeni Asaba, manager of community engagement and advocacy at Jamf. “We listened really closely to hear what Jamf Nation members wanted, and we believe this improved environment will allow them to help their organizations succeed with Apple long into the future.”

For more information, check out Jamf’s blog or visit www.jamf.com/jamf-nation .

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Aleena Kaleem | [email protected]