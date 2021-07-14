Gerdau's Intensive Sales Accelerator Program Aims to Drive New Business Revenue for Smart and Sustainable Startups in the US

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gerdau's Intensive Sales Accelerator Program Aims to Drive New Business Revenue for Smart and Sustainable Startups in the US

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gerdau, one of the leading producers of long steel in the Americas and of special steel in the world and with over 120 years of experience, is bringing its Sales+Acceleration+Program to North America. This cost and equity-free, two-phase program supports startups in increasing revenue, exploring new countries, and potentially getting additional funding. Gerdau is looking for B2B startups that are fully funded with a market-ready product, service, or solution, with an active sales team and existing customer base.

Topics of special interest include:

  • CO2 & Carbon Capture => Technologies that capture carbon or upcycle products for the automotive or construction industries.
  • Value Chain Integration => Technologies with advanced usability and a simple integration layer allowing the ability to process and analyze data from different companies and ERPs in the same value chain. All with an aim toward the optimization of response times, inventory, logistics, demand management, or emissions.
  • Recycling & Upcycling => Solutions targeting metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), construction waste and e-waste.
  • Smart Building => Industrial proptech, add-on solutions for utility, building management, and resource optimization.
  • Warehouse Technology => Sustainable solutions, inventory, picking optimization (applicable also for heavy and bulky items), and loading dock optimization (connection with delivery window and truck turnaround time are a plus).

Applications open until July 30 and selection day is scheduled for September 9. Successful applicants will gain targeted introductions to Gerdau’s suppliers and customers and receive intensive sales training from Alchemist Accelerator’s global network of over 30,000 entrepreneurs and mentors. The best-performing startups may also receive investment from Paris Ventures (Gerdau’s corporate venture capital operated by Touchdown Ventures) and/or opportunities to create joint ventures.

“Gerdau is an incredibly innovative company in its own right,” said Fernanda Ribero Bordin, Senior Manager for Innovation, Gerdau Next. “Yet we know we have to collaborate with smart and sustainable startups to stay competitive in our dynamic markets. We believe working with startups makes us more innovative and resilient, and a better partner to our suppliers and customers. We have designed this accelerator to provide optimal support for the best startups as they grow their businesses and realize revenue in our exciting ecosystem.”

Learn more or apply to Gerdau’s Sales Acceleration program at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.gerdau.com%2Facceleration

About Gerdau

Gerdau is a 120 year old, Brazilian multinational and one of the main global long and special steel producers. Guided by its proposition to empower people who build the future, the company is present in 10 countries and has over 30,000 employees. Gerdau is the largest recycling company in Latin America, transforming 11 million tonnes of scrap yearly, representing 73% of the steel it produces. Its North American operations supply the agriculture, energy, industrial, automotive, and manufacturing markets. Gerdau North America mills utilize efficient and clean production practices, including electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, and 98% of the steel produced is made from scrap metal. This makes Gerdau steel one of the greenest choices available. Gerdau’s shares are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE), and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005358r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005358/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment