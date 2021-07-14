Logo
Quest Diagnostics Named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for Fourth Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 14, 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced it has been named to the 2021 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

Disability_Equality_Index.jpg

"We are committed to disability inclusion, and strive to be a place where all employees feel supported and inspired to bring their whole selves to work," said Cecilia McKenney, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer of Quest Diagnostics. "An inclusive culture helps create a sense of belonging, builds trust, and fosters a more collaborative environment."

As part of its commitment to empowering people with disabilities, Quest launched the DiverseAbilities Employee Business Network in 2016, an open-door network of 300 members. The vision of the group is to create and foster an inclusive culture of knowledge and dynamic acceptance of the disability community, and support the company's goal of becoming an Employer of Choice for the disability community. The DiverseAbilities EBN is one of nine EBNs throughout Quest which are actively engaged in driving advocacy and influencing a culture of belonging.

"Quest is committed to fostering an authentic environment of inclusion for all," said Desyra Highsmith Holcomb, Director, Diversity & Inclusion at Quest Diagnostics. "This designation reflects the actions Quest Diagnostics has taken in all areas of our business to advance disability inclusion and equity."

This is the fourth consecutive year Quest has been recognized by the DEI, which is acknowledged as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. The 2021 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations.

"The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities. It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool helping companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions towards disability inclusion and equality. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability: IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

quest_diagnostics_incorporated_logo_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY43368&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-named-a-best-place-to-work-for-disability-inclusion-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301333907.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY43368&Transmission_Id=202107141134PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY43368&DateId=20210714
